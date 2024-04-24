wordpress blog stats
Medium to Enforce AI Transparency, Bars Paywalled AI Content

The new policy will allow general distribution of AI-generated writing that is disclosed and is outside the paywall, but will not be eligible to be boosted.

Published

We missed this earlier: Medium has come out with a new artificial intelligence (AI) policy under which it restricts AI-generated content (whether it is disclosed as such or not) from being paywalled under its partner program, which allows writers to earn money from the stories they publish on Medium based on user engagement. Accounts that have fully generative AI writing behind the paywall may now have those stories removed from the paywall and could have their partner program enrollment revoked. According to a report by Bleeping Computer, the policy will be enforced starting May 1.

The policy states that AI-generated writing that is disclosed and is outside the paywall will be allowed for general distribution, which means they will be matched to readers based on their interests and who/what they follow. However, these stories will not be eligible to be boosted (getting a higher priority in being matched to readers). AI-generated stories that are not disclosed as such would only be matched to readers who are following that specific writer/publication (called Network Only distribution by Medium). In addition to stories, Medium requires that AI-generated images be disclosed with appropriate captions.

Medium has not specified what tools it will use to identify AI-generated content, simply saying that it uses “a wide variety of tools and technologies to detect and identify AI-writing and other AI content, combined with human review of any positive results.”

How does Medium define what’s “AI-generated”?

It defines AI-generated writing as writing where the majority of the content has been created by an AI-writing program with little or no edits, improvements, fact-checking, or changes. This does not include AI writing tools such as AI outlining, or AI-assisted fact, spelling, or grammar checkers.

The company further distinguishes between AI-assisted fact/grammar checks and tools that make a user’s writing clearer or help them express themselves in a second language. This kind of assistance, they say, “suffers from the same problems as fully AI-generated stories”. Those using such AI assistance will have to add a disclosure within the first two paragraphs.

Why it matters:

Medium’s restriction on AI-generated content is a significant step by a major platform in establishing guardrails around the proliferation of AI-generated content, especially in the realm of professional writing and monetized publishing. It disincentives users from mass-created AI-generated stories and sets a precedent that could potentially be followed by other blogging platforms as well.

Other significant restrictions on AI-generated content:

On April 9, Google changed the policy for its Merchant Center, its free tool that enables retailers to add product information and data so that their products can appear across Google surfaces (like Google Search and Google Maps). This new policy required merchants to disclose text content that was created using generative AI in Shopping Ads and free listings.

