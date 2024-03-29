wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 year jail term over FTX fraud

Bankman-Fried has also been ordered to forfeit $11 billion to repay the aggrieved customers of his crypto-exchange platform FTX.

Published

Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday for fraudulently misusing billions of dollars in customer funds that led to the platform’s collapse in 2022, as per a US Department of Justice release.

The sentence, which was handed down by U.S District Court Judge for the Southern District of New York Lewis Kaplan, comes in stark contrast to the once-celebrated 32-year old, who in recent years stood to champion the crypto cause.

As per a report by Reuters, the sentence emitted no admission of guilt on Bankman’s part. “He knew it was criminal. He regrets that he made a very bad bet about the likelihood of getting caught. But he is not going to admit a thing, as is his right” the report quoted Kaplan. The Judge ordered Bankman-Fried to forfeit $11 billion in order to repay the victims. He also authorized the government to seize properties belonging to the accused, as well as those owned by FTX entities.

Prosecutors, however, pushed for a harsher 40-50 year sentence, noting that his actions had resulted in losses, for individuals as well as entities across the world, to the tune of more than $10 billion. Bankman’s lawyer, on the other hand, sought a sentence closer to 5 years, attempting to portray him as someone who “makes decisions with math in his head,” stating that he was a non-violent, first-time offender. He further noted that customers could recover a substantial part of their funds by a plan currently working through bankruptcy court.

Bankman-Fried was previously found guilty of two counts of wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. During the trial, it was also revealed that he had used customer funds worth $8 billion to purchase properties, making donations and completing other investments.

Bankman-Fried has vowed to appeal his conviction and sentence. He is expected to serve his time at a medium security federal prison near San Francisco.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 year jail term over FTX fraud

Bankman-Fried has also been ordered to forfeit $11 billion to repay the aggrieved customers of his crypto-exchange platform FTX.

12 mins ago

Amazon

Amazon fined in Poland for misleading users through dark patterns

According to UOKiK, Amazon misled users into believing that placing an order or receiving an order confirmation was tantamount to a sales contract, which...

24 mins ago

News

ECI issues show-cause notice to Supriya Shrinate

The ECI found Shrinate's comments to be in ‘undignified and in bad taste’ and to be prima facie violative of the ‘Model Code of...

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ