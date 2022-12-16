An indictment filed by the United States against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) revealed that he has been charged with eight counts of wire fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, among other things, as per the document reviewed by Medianama. The charges were brought because the U.S. Attorney’s office alleged that SBF misappropriated billions of dollars of customer funds deposited with FTX, and misled investors and lenders to FTX and Alameda Research, as per a press release shared by the U.S. Attorney’s office. “As today’s charges make clear, this was not a case of mismanagement or poor oversight, but of intentional fraud, plain and simple,” read a statement from the U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Why it matters: The indictment is notable as it can set a precedent for bringing accountability in the unregulated crypto sector. The extent of damage that investors faced following FTX’s collapse runs into billions. The allegations in the indictment cast a grim shadow on SBF, who has consistently maintained that the collapse was a result of his mistakes and not wilful wrongdoing. What does the indictment say? The indictment contains eight counts in total and SBF is staring at a prison term of more than 100 years if proven guilty on each of these counts, according to the press release. Here is a summary of the indictment: Wire fraud on customers (Counts 1 & 2): The indictment alleged that SBF and others conspired together to commit wire fraud wilfully from 2019 till November 2022, in the U.S.,…
News
What are the charges levied by U.S. against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried?
An indictment filed by the U.S. against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reveals that he is charged with wire fraud, among other counts.
Latest Headlines
- What are the charges levied by U.S. against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried? December 16, 2022
- TLDR: Gambling, Privacy Breach, Data Localization, Personalized Ads, Twitter, More December 16, 2022
- Meta Reports How Spyware Firms Target Activists and Journalists on its Platforms December 16, 2022
- How The Data Protection Bill Restricts Children’s Access To The Internet #NAMA December 16, 2022
- How does the data protection bill deal with basic user rights and privacy? #NAMA December 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login