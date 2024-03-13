Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Executives Detained In Nigeria Amid Economic Turmoil Over Depreciating Currency Value

What’s the News? Two executives of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, have been reportedly detained by the Nigerian Government for two weeks, reveals a WIRED report. The two executives, Tigran Gambaryan, a US national who led the company’s criminal investigations team and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the regional manager for Africa were invited by the Nigerian government for a meeting to address the ongoing dispute between Binance and Nigerian regulators. However, on February 25, they were detained against their will in a government “safehouse” when they arrived in Abuja. Why it matters? The detainment is part of Nigeria’s broader crackdown against Binance, amidst one of the worst economic crises the nation has seen. With rising inflation and a depreciating currency, Binance has been accused by the government of “destabilising the currency” through “rate manipulation”. The Central Bank of Nigeria claimed that $26 billion worth of untraceable funds were moved through the platform and the government ordered Binance to pay $10 billion to compensate for the currency speculation and rate-fixing, which resulted in a 70% loss of the Nigerian Naira currency value. Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform and illicit financial activities Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world by trading volume was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao in China but the firm soon moved its servers and headquarters out of the country after China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading the same year. In August 2018, Binance announced the creation of ‘stablecoins’, a type of cryptocurrency that bypassed the volatility of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin by…

