What’s the News? Two executives of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, have been reportedly detained by the Nigerian Government for two weeks, reveals a WIRED report. The two executives, Tigran Gambaryan, a US national who led the company’s criminal investigations team and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the regional manager for Africa were invited by the Nigerian government for a meeting to address the ongoing dispute between Binance and Nigerian regulators. However, on February 25, they were detained against their will in a government “safehouse” when they arrived in Abuja. Why it matters? The detainment is part of Nigeria’s broader crackdown against Binance, amidst one of the worst economic crises the nation has seen. With rising inflation and a depreciating currency, Binance has been accused by the government of “destabilising the currency” through “rate manipulation”. The Central Bank of Nigeria claimed that $26 billion worth of untraceable funds were moved through the platform and the government ordered Binance to pay $10 billion to compensate for the currency speculation and rate-fixing, which resulted in a 70% loss of the Nigerian Naira currency value. Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform and illicit financial activities Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world by trading volume was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao in China but the firm soon moved its servers and headquarters out of the country after China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading the same year. In August 2018, Binance announced the creation of ‘stablecoins’, a type of cryptocurrency that bypassed the volatility of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin by…
News
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Executives Detained In Nigeria Amid Economic Turmoil Over Depreciating Currency Value
The dispute regarding the role of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform in destabilising the Nigerian Naira reached new heights as the Nigerian government took actions against their executives.
Latest Headlines
- Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Executives Detained In Nigeria Amid Economic Turmoil Over Depreciating Currency Value March 13, 2024
- Kerala HC Expert Advisor Calls for Guidelines on Influencer Movie Reviews Amid Review Bombing Concerns: Report March 13, 2024
- Google Partners with the Election Commission to limit AI chatbots use to tackle misinformation in 2024 general elections March 13, 2024
- Google Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Generative AI Healthcare Services March 13, 2024
- Face-detecting CCTVs in coaches infringes fundamental right to privacy: IFF to Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw March 13, 2024
Free Reads
News
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Executives Detained In Nigeria Amid Economic Turmoil Over Depreciating Currency Value
The dispute regarding the role of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform in destabilising the Nigerian Naira reached new heights as the Nigerian government took...
News
Kerala HC Expert Advisor Calls for Guidelines on Influencer Movie Reviews Amid Review Bombing Concerns: Report
An expert appointed by the Court to advise on the case, highlighted that the influencers indulged in posting paid negative reviews, sometimes even through...
News
Google Partners with the Election Commission to limit AI chatbots use to tackle misinformation in 2024 general elections
Google is taking strict actions to tackle misinformation spread by introducing various AI content labelling and voting related information displaying features in Google Search,...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...