What’s the news: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has open-sourced some parts of its large language model (LLM) Grok-1. “We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1,” the company announced in a blog post. What do these terms mean? Base or model architecture refers to “the code that specifies the structure and design of an AI model… the types of inputs and outputs to the model, how input data are processed, and how learning happens in the model.” Model weights are “the variables or numerical values used to specify how the input is transformed into the output.” What does this mean for developers and researchers? While it has been pointed out that the model is not completely open-source, open-sourcing the base architecture and weights of the AI model will basically allow users–like developers, researchers, and business owners–to reproduce, build on it, and use it as per their requirements. Also Read: Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight As specified in the blog post, the model released by xAI is “not fine-tuned for any particular task” and is only “the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase.” Additionally, the company released both the weights and the architecture under the Apache 2.0 license, meaning that while it can be used for commercial use, “it cannot be trademarked and there is no liability or warranty that users receive with it,” VentureBeat explained. In the recent past, several other companies have come out with…
Elon Musk’s xAI open sources parts of its large language model Grok-1
The newly launched partially open-sourced LLM Grok-1 can be commercially used but not trademarked.
