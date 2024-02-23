Google releases open-source AI model called Gemma

Google on February 21 released Gemma, a family of open-source AI models that the company says is built upon the same research and technology behind its flagship Gemini model. While the Gemma models are not as large or advanced as Gemini, they nevertheless give developers free access to some of Google's AI research and technology. Gemini, on the other hand, is a closed model that developers can only interact with via Google Vertex or APIs, both of which are paid offerings. https://twitter.com/demishassabis/status/1760292935470403656?s=20 Google is not the first to open-source its AI models. Mistral and Meta Llama are popular open-source models, but while Meta's open-source license comes with certain restrictions for commercial use, Google claims that Gemma can be used for 'responsible commercial usage and distribution for all organizations, regardless of size.' Google also claims that Gemma performs better than other open-source models. 'Gemma models share technical and infrastructure components with Gemini, our largest and most capable AI model widely available today. This enables Gemma 2B and 7B to achieve best-in-class performance for their sizes compared to other open models,' the company said. https://twitter.com/GoogleDeepMind/status/1760289321490190830?s=20 Why open-source AI models are important: Building an AI model from the ground up requires huge amounts of financial and computing resources, which makes it highly prohibitive. This is where open-source AI models become highly beneficial. They provide developers with the resources and freedom to build innovative AI services on top of existing models. https://twitter.com/ylecun/status/1760299261898391571?s=20 Also Read Google Rebrands Bard As Gemini, Launches New Paid Version And Mobile…

