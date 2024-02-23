wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Google releases open-source AI model called Gemma

Google’s Gemma opens a new chapter in AI, free access to cutting-edge tech for developers of all sizes.

Published

Image Source: Google Blog

Google on February 21 released Gemma, a family of open-source AI models that the company says is built upon the same research and technology behind its flagship Gemini model. While the Gemma models are not as large or advanced as Gemini, they nevertheless give developers free access to some of Google's AI research and technology. Gemini, on the other hand, is a closed model that developers can only interact with via Google Vertex or APIs, both of which are paid offerings. https://twitter.com/demishassabis/status/1760292935470403656?s=20 Google is not the first to open-source its AI models. Mistral and Meta Llama are popular open-source models, but while Meta's open-source license comes with certain restrictions for commercial use, Google claims that Gemma can be used for 'responsible commercial usage and distribution for all organizations, regardless of size.' Google also claims that Gemma performs better than other open-source models. 'Gemma models share technical and infrastructure components with Gemini, our largest and most capable AI model widely available today. This enables Gemma 2B and 7B to achieve best-in-class performance for their sizes compared to other open models,' the company said. https://twitter.com/GoogleDeepMind/status/1760289321490190830?s=20 Why open-source AI models are important: Building an AI model from the ground up requires huge amounts of financial and computing resources, which makes it highly prohibitive. This is where open-source AI models become highly beneficial. They provide developers with the resources and freedom to build innovative AI services on top of existing models. https://twitter.com/ylecun/status/1760299261898391571?s=20 Also Read Google Rebrands Bard As Gemini, Launches New Paid Version And Mobile…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

IRCTC announces tie-up with Swiggy for food delivery services

The service from the tie-up will initally be launched at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations

1 hour ago

News

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses Google’s chatbot Gemini of violating IT Rules

The Minister's response came after an X user posted answers generated by Gemini regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2 hours ago

News

India plans to its develop mobile handset brand, says Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that in the next five years, there will be significant disruptions in the way telecom technology operates.

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

1 day ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

4 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ