wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Elon Musk’s xAI to Extend Grok AI Chatbot Access to All Premium X Subscribers

The lure of Grok AI to Premium X Subscribers might let Musk salvage the decline in the social media usage in recent times.

Published

Elon Musk, billionaire and xAI proprietor, announced Tuesday the imminent release of his company’s AI chatbot, Grok, to all X premium users by week’s end, according to an article published by TechCrunch. This development arrives amidst escalating tensions in Musk’s rift with former enterprise OpenAI. Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman alleges a deviation from the organization’s initial purpose of AI advancement for societal good.

In a notable move, Musk has directed criticism towards OpenAI and its flagship offering, ChatGPT, labeling the San Francisco-based startup as “closed AI.” This friction intensified following Musk’s decision to open source Grok AI under the Apache 2.0 license, aligning it with platforms like Meta and Mistral.

Grok AI, introduced by Musk in November last year, presents itself as an alternative to prevalent chatbots in the market such as ChatGPT and Gemini (formerly Bard). Inspired by Douglas Adams’ science fiction masterpiece, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” Grok promises to answer queries with a blend of humor and rebelliousness.

Initially accessible solely through an X Premium+ subscription costing ₹1,300 per month or ₹13,600 annually, Grok’s availability is expanding to include users with an X Premium subscription priced at ₹650 per month or ₹6,800 annually.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Will all X users get Grok access in future?

In a tweet, Musk revealed that they have added “unhinged fun mode” to Grok in addition to “normal mode” and “fun mode”.

 

However, Musk has yet to confirm whether all X users will eventually gain access to Grok AI, akin to the accessibility of ChatGPT version 3.5. Speculations arise that Musk’s decision to extend Grok access to all premium subscribers may be part of a broader strategy to bolster X’s subscriber base amid dwindling usage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A TechCrunch report suggests a substantial decline in X usage, with data from Sensor Tower indicating an 18% year-on-year decrease in US usage as of February, plummeting 23% since Musk’s assumption of control over the company.

Providing access to an AI chatbot could serve as a crucial measure to retain X users and prevent them from migrating to alternative platforms. Notably, decentralized platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky, along with Instagram’s Threads, have emerged as viable alternatives. Threads, bolstered by Meta’s extensive resources, has rapidly attracted over 130 million monthly users by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, challenges with advertisers have exacerbated X’s situation, with 75 of the top 100 US advertisers ceasing to allocate any advertising budget to the social media platform.

Also Read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

Drones

News

Facial Recognition Drones in Policing: Some Queries in Response to Lucknow’s New Surveillance Tool

Once the system receives the required validation, five more such MDVs will be introduced into the Commissionerate Police fleet

2 mins ago

News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Extend Grok AI Chatbot Access to All Premium X Subscribers

The lure of Grok AI to Premium X Subscribers might let Musk salvage the decline in the social media usage in recent times.

48 mins ago

News

Visa, Mastercard reach settlement with US retailers, agree to fee concessions worth almost 30 billion

Merchants win a significant battle against Visa and Mastercard's fee structure, but the war on fair charges is far from over.

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ