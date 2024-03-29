wordpress blog stats
ECI issues show-cause notice to Supriya Shrinate

The ECI found Shrinate’s comments to be in ‘undignified and in bad taste’ and to be prima facie violative of the ‘Model Code of Conduct’ and the Election Commission’s advisory.

Published

The Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to the head of Congress party’s social media department, Supriya Shrinate, for her controversial post about BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. The ECI found the comments to be in ‘undignified and in bad taste’ and to be prima facie violative of the ‘Model Code of Conduct’ and the Election Commission’s advisory on “Plummeting level of public discourse during elections”.

On March 25, Supriya Shinate, Chairperson of the Social Media and Digital platform of the Congress party, allegedly posted a picture and made a comment on social media platforms X and Instagram, about actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. The comments were made after Ranaut announced her candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The post has since been deleted. Shrinate received criticism for the post, with many accusing her of being disrespectful to women. However, Shrinate claimed that the tweet was not made by her.  She posted on X, ” Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported”.

According to the ECI, Shrinate is in violation of 2 clauses under the ‘Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political parties and Candidates”. These clauses concern refraining from “criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of leaders or workers of other parties” and making statements that amount to an attack on personal life. The ECI also pointed to its advisory on “plummeting level of public discourse during elections” shared on March 1.  It pointed to a clause within the advisory that sated, “social media posts vilifying and insulting rivals or posts which are made in bad taste or which are below dignity are not to be posted or shared”. It also noted clauses that ordered against “low level personal attacks to insult rivals” and statements that could be “repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.”  The ECI also brought attention to various judicial procurements reflecting on the line between freedom of speech and criticism of political rivals. Citing the judgement by the Supreme Court of India on Subramanian Swamy vs Union Of India, the notice said, “If freedom of speech and  expression is protected by Article 19(1)(a) of the constitution, the right to reputation is also considered to be an inextricable part of the right to life as protected by Article 21 and balancing these two rights is a constitutional necessity.”

The Election Commission of India has ordered Shrinate to show cause by March 29. It stated that in event of no response from Shrinate it would take appropriate action without making any further reference to her.

