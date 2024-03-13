Google Partners with the Election Commission to limit AI chatbots use to tackle misinformation in 2024 general elections

Ahead of the 2024 General Elections in India, Google has announced that they are taking measures to supply authentic information to Indian voters to support the democratic process of electing representatives. The tech giant is introducing a range of features for this purpose, including proper fact-checking of content and showing the information sources of news along with measures restricting election-related advertisements. Google is collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to amplify information, combat misinformation and raise awareness on navigating AI-generated content, to support the upcoming general elections in India. They spelt out how they would be doing this. Connecting voters to relevant information By teaming up with ECI, Google seeks to enable voters to easily discover voting information on Google Search and YouTube. According to Google, all information provided to the Indian voters will be sourced from “independent third-party sources”. YouTube will be displaying information panels containing information like: ‘Candidate information panels’ will highlight information on the candidates, such as their political party and what office they’re running for. ‘Voting information panels’ provide voters with the necessary voting-related instructions. ‘Election integrity information panels’ will display information in the months leading up to the elections, helping to maintain the integrity of the election. ‘Election results information panels’ will be used to share information regarding election results. Google has also said that they will elevate information from “authoritative news sources” on Google Search and YouTube through their news panel. Further, they will have panels that “ indicate funding sources from publishers that…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.