Ahead of the 2024 General Elections in India, Google has announced that they are taking measures to supply authentic information to Indian voters to support the democratic process of electing representatives. The tech giant is introducing a range of features for this purpose, including proper fact-checking of content and showing the information sources of news along with measures restricting election-related advertisements. Google is collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to amplify information, combat misinformation and raise awareness on navigating AI-generated content, to support the upcoming general elections in India. They spelt out how they would be doing this. Connecting voters to relevant information By teaming up with ECI, Google seeks to enable voters to easily discover voting information on Google Search and YouTube. According to Google, all information provided to the Indian voters will be sourced from “independent third-party sources”. YouTube will be displaying information panels containing information like: ‘Candidate information panels’ will highlight information on the candidates, such as their political party and what office they’re running for. ‘Voting information panels’ provide voters with the necessary voting-related instructions. ‘Election integrity information panels’ will display information in the months leading up to the elections, helping to maintain the integrity of the election. ‘Election results information panels’ will be used to share information regarding election results. Google has also said that they will elevate information from “authoritative news sources” on Google Search and YouTube through their news panel. Further, they will have panels that “ indicate funding sources from publishers that…
Google Partners with the Election Commission to limit AI chatbots use to tackle misinformation in 2024 general elections
Google is taking strict actions to tackle misinformation spread by introducing various AI content labelling and voting related information displaying features in Google Search, Google News, YouTube etc with the help of the Election Commission.
Google Partners with the Election Commission to limit AI chatbots use to tackle misinformation in 2024 general elections
Google is taking strict actions to tackle misinformation spread by introducing various AI content labelling and voting related information displaying features in Google Search,...
As per Google, the integration of Vertex AI with MedLM, Google’s “family of foundation models”, will assist healthcare professionals in generating summaries of patient...
Face-detecting CCTVs in coaches infringes fundamental right to privacy: IFF to Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw
Digital rights group IFF writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw for withdrawal of face-detecting cameras in railway coaches
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
