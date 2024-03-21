wordpress blog stats
Election Commission of India directs IT Ministry to cease Viksit Bharat WhatsApp message; Asks for compliance report

In lieu of the Model Code of Conduct being in effect, the Commission has directed the IT Ministry in a letter to “ensure forthwith that no further delivery of ‘WhatsApp messages’ takes place during the MCC period.”

The Election Commission of India issued a letter to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday, March 21, regarding the recent mass dissemination of WhatsApp messages related to the Union Government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative. Citizens across India, as well as reportedly those living outside the country, received a message from a business account named Viksit Bharat Sampark, registered with the MeitY, on completion of a decade in power for the Union Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its letter, the poll body noted that it has ‘received complaints from various quarters’ that the messages are still being delivered to citizens’ phones. In lieu of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in effect, the Commission has directed the IT Ministry to “ensure forthwith that no further delivery of ‘WhatsApp messages’ takes place during the MCC period,” as per the letter signed by Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia, also seeking a compliance report for the implementation of the same.

The Model Code of Conduct, initiated in India when poll dates are announced by the ECI, establishes guidelines for governments, political parties, and candidates to ensure free and fair elections. Notably, it prohibits the political party in power from placing advertisements to promote its own interests “at the expense of the public exchequer in newspapers and other media and from misusing official mass media during the election period.”

On March 20, Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale requested several pieces of information from the IT Ministry, including the database of mobile numbers used for the message, the total number of messages sent out as part of the campaign, and the number of people who received the message after 16:30 pm on March 16, when the ECI announced the schedule for the upcoming General Elections.

It is also worth mentioning that not only Indian citizens and Non-Resident Indians but also foreign nationals, received the message on WhatsApp. While it remains unclear and lacks confirmation regarding the Centre’s intentions behind this public outreach, it raises concerns about how it accessed such a massive amount of public data and its source.

Election Commission of India directs IT Ministry to cease Viksit Bharat WhatsApp message; Asks for compliance report

