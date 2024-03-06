Credit Card Issuers To Allow Customers To Choose Card Networks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 6 directed credit card issuers to offer credit cards from different card networks (American Express, Diners Club, Mastercard, RuPay, Visa) at the time of card issuance and allow for switching networks during renewal. The RBI has given the card issuers 6 months to equip their systems to enable these options for customers. Additionally, card issuers are prohibited from signing agreements with card networks as it prevents card issuing from other networks. Modifying existing agreements to promote exclusivity to a card network is also prohibited under the new directive. The central bank first proposed these rules in July 2023, noting that, the choice of card network is determined by the card issuers based on their arrangement with the card networks which isn't "conducive to the availability of choice for customers." Exceptions: Smaller card issuers: Credit card issuers that have less than 10 lakh active credit cards do not have to provide multiple network options to customers. American Express cards: Card issuers who issue credit cards through their card network are excluded from the new rules. Currently, only American Express fits this criteria as the Amex credit cards are issued by its network. What remains unclear? Although RBI has asked card issuers to offer multiple network options to customers it isn't clear if all five authorised card networks need to be provided or only two will suffice. For example, can HDFC offer a credit card in Visa and Mastercard variants and leave out Rupay, Diners,…

