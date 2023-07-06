wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Customers can now switch card networks whenever they want: RBI

RBI has invited comments on the draft circular from concerned stakeholders by August 4

Published

On July 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with a draft circular on the issuance of credit cards and debit cards. In this circular, it specifies that card issuers (both banks and non-banks) must provide their customers with the option of switching between card networks. This option must be given both at the stage of issuance of the card and also at any time afterwards. It has also specified that card issuers cannot enter into any agreements with card networks that restrain them from availing (issuing) the services of other card networks and shall be able to issue cards of more than one network. 

RBI has invited comments on the draft circular from concerned stakeholders by August 4. The proposed rules will go into effect starting October 1. 

Why it matters:

According to the RBI, at present, the choice of a card network issued to a customer is decided by the card issuer and is linked to the arrangements that the card issuers have with card networks in terms of their bilateral agreements. These agreements are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers. If this circular goes into effect, customers would have complete control over the card network they use, giving them the option to choose between Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diner’s Club, and the Rupay card (acc. to Business Today). This measure could potentially reduce India’s dependence on Visa and Mastercard and, in turn, could weaken their duopoly. 

Why have card issuers not been giving customers a choice so far?

Let’s say you went out to eat at a restaurant and paid using a Visa credit card, the restaurant owner would have to pay a part of that payment as a merchant discount rate (MDR). MDR is distributed between the card issuer, the bank which operates a merchant’s point of sale (PoS) machine, and the card network. Given that Rupay has a zero MDR rate, banks don’t make money on the transactions made through them and would thus be less likely to issue them. 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why would customers want to switch card networks?

The reasons for switching between cards could be varied. Considering Rupay, customers might be inclined to use the network since Rupay credit cards are the only ones that are interoperable on UPI- the most widely accepted payment method in India. This gives customers the ability to access a line of credit for payments and makes it possible for merchants to accept credit card payments without installing/paying for credit card machines.

Some customers may want to switch from Rupay to other card networks because while those networks charge MDR, they are also usable everywhere – both in India and abroad. While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working towards making Rupay cards operable internationally, that process is still in its preliminary stages. At present, Rupay has partnerships with Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse, JCB, and Union Pay to operate internationally. Card usage (at ATMs and PoS) varies depending on where you are travelling and which partner’s Rupay card you have, whereas Visa and Mastercard are almost sure to work everywhere.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

2 days ago

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ