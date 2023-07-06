Customers can now switch card networks whenever they want: RBI

On July 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with a draft circular on the issuance of credit cards and debit cards. In this circular, it specifies that card issuers (both banks and non-banks) must provide their customers with the option of switching between card networks. This option must be given both at the stage of issuance of the card and also at any time afterwards. It has also specified that card issuers cannot enter into any agreements with card networks that restrain them from availing (issuing) the services of other card networks and shall be able to issue cards of more than one network.

RBI has invited comments on the draft circular from concerned stakeholders by August 4. The proposed rules will go into effect starting October 1.

Why it matters:

According to the RBI, at present, the choice of a card network issued to a customer is decided by the card issuer and is linked to the arrangements that the card issuers have with card networks in terms of their bilateral agreements. These agreements are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers. If this circular goes into effect, customers would have complete control over the card network they use, giving them the option to choose between Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diner’s Club, and the Rupay card (acc. to Business Today). This measure could potentially reduce India’s dependence on Visa and Mastercard and, in turn, could weaken their duopoly.

Why have card issuers not been giving customers a choice so far?

Let’s say you went out to eat at a restaurant and paid using a Visa credit card, the restaurant owner would have to pay a part of that payment as a merchant discount rate (MDR). MDR is distributed between the card issuer, the bank which operates a merchant’s point of sale (PoS) machine, and the card network. Given that Rupay has a zero MDR rate, banks don’t make money on the transactions made through them and would thus be less likely to issue them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The merchant is charged an interchange fee/merchant discount rate for this. This fee is divided between Visa (card network), the acquiring bank which operates the merchant’s POS machine and the bank which issued the card. — anshul gupta (@anshgupta64) July 5, 2023

Why would customers want to switch card networks?

The reasons for switching between cards could be varied. Considering Rupay, customers might be inclined to use the network since Rupay credit cards are the only ones that are interoperable on UPI- the most widely accepted payment method in India. This gives customers the ability to access a line of credit for payments and makes it possible for merchants to accept credit card payments without installing/paying for credit card machines.

Some customers may want to switch from Rupay to other card networks because while those networks charge MDR, they are also usable everywhere – both in India and abroad. While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working towards making Rupay cards operable internationally, that process is still in its preliminary stages. At present, Rupay has partnerships with Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse, JCB, and Union Pay to operate internationally. Card usage (at ATMs and PoS) varies depending on where you are travelling and which partner’s Rupay card you have, whereas Visa and Mastercard are almost sure to work everywhere.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read: