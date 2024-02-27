wordpress blog stats
Meta To Launch EU Operations Center to Combat Election Misinformation

Meta partners with fact-checkers to tackle deep fakes in the political arena.

Published

Meta has announced that it will launch an Elections Operations Center in the European Union (EU) ahead of the elections for the European Parliament in June to identify potential threats and put mitigations in place in real time. The company says that it works with 26 fact-checking organizations in the EU who review and rate content on Meta's platforms and that artificial intelligence (AI) generated content would also be reviewed by said fact-checkers. One of the rating options that will be made available to the fact-checkers is 'altered', which includes, “faked, manipulated or transformed audio, video, or photos.” When a piece of content is rated as altered, Meta adds a fact-checked label on it and then reduces its distribution on people's feeds, making it less likely to be seen. The company mentioned that it labels realistic-looking content generated by MetaAI and also plans to introduce tools to label AI-generated images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock that users post to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. It will also add a feature for people to disclose when they share AI-generated video or audio so that it can label it as such. Those that fail to disclose AI-generated content may be penalized. Advertisers who run ads related to social issues, elections, or politics on Meta's platforms are required to disclose if they use a photorealistic image or video, or realistic-sounding audio, that has been created or altered digitally, including with AI, in certain cases. This announcement comes two weeks after a group…

Written By

