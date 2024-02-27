Meta has announced that it will launch an Elections Operations Center in the European Union (EU) ahead of the elections for the European Parliament in June to identify potential threats and put mitigations in place in real time. The company says that it works with 26 fact-checking organizations in the EU who review and rate content on Meta's platforms and that artificial intelligence (AI) generated content would also be reviewed by said fact-checkers. One of the rating options that will be made available to the fact-checkers is 'altered', which includes, “faked, manipulated or transformed audio, video, or photos.” When a piece of content is rated as altered, Meta adds a fact-checked label on it and then reduces its distribution on people's feeds, making it less likely to be seen. The company mentioned that it labels realistic-looking content generated by MetaAI and also plans to introduce tools to label AI-generated images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock that users post to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. It will also add a feature for people to disclose when they share AI-generated video or audio so that it can label it as such. Those that fail to disclose AI-generated content may be penalized. Advertisers who run ads related to social issues, elections, or politics on Meta's platforms are required to disclose if they use a photorealistic image or video, or realistic-sounding audio, that has been created or altered digitally, including with AI, in certain cases. This announcement comes two weeks after a group…
News
Meta To Launch EU Operations Center to Combat Election Misinformation
Meta partners with fact-checkers to tackle deep fakes in the political arena.
Latest Headlines
- Meta To Launch EU Operations Center to Combat Election Misinformation February 27, 2024
- Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigns from Paytm Bank board February 27, 2024
- Indonesia enacts regulation requiring digital platforms to pay news publishers for content February 27, 2024
- MeitY amends IT Rules, 2009 widening scope of who gets to delete interception records February 27, 2024
- Bank Record Verification to Facilitate Pension for Those Without Aadhaar: Allahabad HC Ruling February 27, 2024
Free Reads
News
Paytm has tried to distance itself from Paytm Payments Bank due to the regulatory scrutiny.
News
This amendment widens the scope of those allowed to delete records pertaining to the direction of interception from law enforcement bodies to other authorities...
News
Pensioners can now use bank passbooks instead of mobile or Aadhaar for identity verification.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...