TikTok to detect and label AI-generated content ahead of US 2024 Elections

As per a company blog, TikTok will not allow AI-manipulated content of public figures endorsing a political view.

Published

What's the news: TikTok will be working on detecting Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content or AIGC in preparation for the 2024 US elections, said the platform in a blog posted on January 18, 2024. After Google, Microsoft and X Corp (formerly Twitter), the short-form video hosting platform is yet another company that attempts to regulate AI content using labelling methods or working with local bodies. However, experts speaking at MediaNama's 'Deep Fakes and Democracy' event pointed out how even these measures may not be enough to tackle misinformation during elections. As per the blog, TikTok will not allow manipulated content that could be misleading, including AIGC of public figures if it depicts them endorsing a political view. The platforms will require creators to label any realistic AIGC and have launched a tool to help people do the same. However, during the event, fact-checker Jency Jacob warned that labels could be removed from deep fakes and similar content. Jacob said that miscreants often remove the label on a satirical piece and clip the content in a way to convey a message different from what the creator wanted. The content is even mixed with other content pieces to make people believe that it is true. Deterring covert influence operations In the coming months, TikTok will introduce dedicated covert influence operations reports to "increase transparency, accountability, and sharing with the industry." The information will be available at the platform's Transparency Center. The company also partnered with three global fact-checking partners in 2023 to expand…

Published
