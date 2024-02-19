A group of 20 tech companies including Adobe, Microsoft, Meta, Google, and TikTok has signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI in 2024 elections with the intent to curb video, audio, and images that fake or alter the appearance, voice, or actions (deepfakes) of political candidates, election officials, and other key stakeholders. In the recent past, the internet has seen the circulation of a wide range of celebrity deepfakes. As such, several tech companies like TikTok, YouTube, and Adobe have started labeling AI-generated content. Additionally, companies like Adobe and Microsoft have begun adding provenance (data about the origin of a piece of content) to AI-generated content via the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s (C2PA) digital watermarking. Most recently, OpenAI visited India and conducted a closed-door meeting to speak with stakeholders about the country-specific threats posed by AI-generated content in the run-up to the upcoming general elections. Besides tech companies, governments and regulators have also been taking measures to curb deepfakes. In the US, lawmakers have introduced a bill that allows victims of AI-generated porn and deepfakes to sue for compensation. In India, the IT Ministry recently announced its plans to update its platform governance laws (the IT Rules, 2021) to regulate generative artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence companies. The European Commission has also recently adopted a proposal to expand on the definition of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across European Union member states to include AI-generated CSAM or deep fakes under its scope. The EU is currently set…
News
Tech companies sign an accord to curb deepfakes ahead of 2024 elections
Among other things, the companies committed to detecting the distribution of election-related deep fakes, curbing deep fakes in harmony with free expression, and ensuring transparency.
Latest Headlines
- Mumbai Police Has Social Media Labs to Analyse ‘Trends of Social Minds’: City Police Commissioner at Mumbai Tech Event February 19, 2024
- Tech companies sign an accord to curb deepfakes ahead of 2024 elections February 19, 2024
- Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model February 19, 2024
- EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) for online platforms goes into effect February 19, 2024
- India’s Ministry of Home Affairs Extends Order Suspending Internet Services in Punjab February 19, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...