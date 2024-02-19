wordpress blog stats
Tech companies sign an accord to curb deepfakes ahead of 2024 elections

Among other things, the companies committed to detecting the distribution of election-related deep fakes, curbing deep fakes in harmony with free expression, and ensuring transparency.

This image was generated using DALL-E

A group of 20 tech companies including Adobe, Microsoft, Meta, Google, and TikTok has signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI in 2024 elections with the intent to curb video, audio, and images that fake or alter the appearance, voice, or actions (deepfakes) of political candidates, election officials, and other key stakeholders. In the recent past, the internet has seen the circulation of a wide range of celebrity deepfakes. As such, several tech companies like TikTok, YouTube, and Adobe have started labeling AI-generated content. Additionally, companies like Adobe and Microsoft have begun adding provenance (data about the origin of a piece of content) to AI-generated content via the  Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s (C2PA) digital watermarking.  Most recently, OpenAI visited India and conducted a closed-door meeting to speak with stakeholders about the country-specific threats posed by AI-generated content in the run-up to the upcoming general elections. Besides tech companies, governments and regulators have also been taking measures to curb deepfakes. In the US, lawmakers have introduced a bill that allows victims of AI-generated porn and deepfakes to sue for compensation. In India, the IT Ministry recently announced its plans to update its platform governance laws (the IT Rules, 2021) to regulate generative artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence companies. The European Commission has also recently adopted a proposal to expand on the definition of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across European Union member states to include AI-generated CSAM or deep fakes under its scope. The EU is currently set…

