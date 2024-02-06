wordpress blog stats
Retweeting Alleged Defamatory Content Equals ‘Publication’, Social Media Reach Matters in Determining Impact: Delhi HC

The Court also observed that in case of multiple retweets, it is upon the aggrieved person to decide as to which retweet caused more harm to their reputation.

Published

The Delhi High Court on Monday held that retweeting content, alleged to be defamatory, would amount to publication of such content, thereby attracting liability under Section 499, dealing with the offence of defamation, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Importantly, as per the order shared by LiveLaw, the Court also observed that in case of multiple retweets, it is upon the aggrieved person to decide as to which retweet caused more harm to their reputation. “At times, it is difficult to erase the reputational injury from public memory, as the tweets may be deleted but perceptions are difficult to be deleted from the minds of the community,” the Court remarked. These observations were made by a single bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while hearing a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against summons issued to him in a 2019 defamation complaint filed by one Vikas Sankritayan who runs a social media page ‘I Support Narendra Modi’. What’s the case about? Sankritayan filed a defamation complaint against Kejriwal for retweeting a tweet by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018. Rathee had published on his X account, a link to his video, wherein he alleged that the BJP IT Cell had bribed an individual to defame Rathee. The video in question also contained remarks against the page ‘I Support Narendra Modi’. Sankritayan has alleged that Kejriwal, who is followed by a large number of people, retweeted the “said defamatory content” without checking the authenticity of the video. In doing so, the complainant…

Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

