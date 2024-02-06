The Delhi High Court on Monday held that retweeting content, alleged to be defamatory, would amount to publication of such content, thereby attracting liability under Section 499, dealing with the offence of defamation, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Importantly, as per the order shared by LiveLaw, the Court also observed that in case of multiple retweets, it is upon the aggrieved person to decide as to which retweet caused more harm to their reputation. “At times, it is difficult to erase the reputational injury from public memory, as the tweets may be deleted but perceptions are difficult to be deleted from the minds of the community,” the Court remarked. These observations were made by a single bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while hearing a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against summons issued to him in a 2019 defamation complaint filed by one Vikas Sankritayan who runs a social media page ‘I Support Narendra Modi’. What’s the case about? Sankritayan filed a defamation complaint against Kejriwal for retweeting a tweet by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018. Rathee had published on his X account, a link to his video, wherein he alleged that the BJP IT Cell had bribed an individual to defame Rathee. The video in question also contained remarks against the page ‘I Support Narendra Modi’. Sankritayan has alleged that Kejriwal, who is followed by a large number of people, retweeted the “said defamatory content” without checking the authenticity of the video. In doing so, the complainant…
News
Retweeting Alleged Defamatory Content Equals ‘Publication’, Social Media Reach Matters in Determining Impact: Delhi HC
The Court also observed that in case of multiple retweets, it is upon the aggrieved person to decide as to which retweet caused more harm to their reputation.
Latest Headlines
- Oversight Board asks Meta to update its manipulated media policy to cover non-AI-altered content February 6, 2024
- Retweeting Alleged Defamatory Content Equals ‘Publication’, Social Media Reach Matters in Determining Impact: Delhi HC February 6, 2024
- Startup founders urge government to reassess actions against Paytm Payments Bank February 6, 2024
- Here’s How Derek O’Brien Proposes to Amend the IT Act to Criminalise Crimes Against Women Online February 6, 2024
- Economic Advisory Council Proposes Adaptive CAS Framework for effective AI Regulation February 6, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...