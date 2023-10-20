wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Allahabad HC Rules that Liking A Post Online Doesn’t Amount to Publishing or Transmitting Obscene Content

“A post or message can be said to be published when it is posted, and a post or message can be said to be transmitted when it is shared or retweeted,” the court held.

Published

In a case reminiscent of the events leading up to 2015's Shreya Singhal verdict, the Allahabad High Court recently ruled that merely liking a post online does not amount to publishing or transmitting obscene material online, and will not attract legal penalties for the same. The matter was first reported by LiveLaw. What was the Allahabad High Court case about? Mohammad Imran Kazi wanted the court to quash a chargesheet filed against him in 2019. The allegations: that the "provocative" messages Kazi posted on social media led to 600 to 700 Muslims holding an "unlawful" procession. Permission had not been granted for the procession—which allegedly caused a "serious threat to breach of peace". The case was filed by the Mantola police (under Agra district)—with the charges including punishments for rioting, rioting while armed with deadly weapons, offences committed by unlawful assemblies, and publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically (under Section 67 of the IT Act), among others. Kazi's lawyers argued that the police had no material against him. For example, the Agra Cyber Crime Cell's report found that there was no content on Kazi's Facebook profile at all. In its counter-affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh government referred to the case diary, alleging that Kazi's Facebook was empty because he'd deleted his posts. However, the content of these posts was still circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court directed the investigating officer in the case to appear in court, along with a report indicating that these "objectionable" posts…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ