In a case reminiscent of the events leading up to 2015's Shreya Singhal verdict, the Allahabad High Court recently ruled that merely liking a post online does not amount to publishing or transmitting obscene material online, and will not attract legal penalties for the same. The matter was first reported by LiveLaw. What was the Allahabad High Court case about? Mohammad Imran Kazi wanted the court to quash a chargesheet filed against him in 2019. The allegations: that the "provocative" messages Kazi posted on social media led to 600 to 700 Muslims holding an "unlawful" procession. Permission had not been granted for the procession—which allegedly caused a "serious threat to breach of peace". The case was filed by the Mantola police (under Agra district)—with the charges including punishments for rioting, rioting while armed with deadly weapons, offences committed by unlawful assemblies, and publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically (under Section 67 of the IT Act), among others. Kazi's lawyers argued that the police had no material against him. For example, the Agra Cyber Crime Cell's report found that there was no content on Kazi's Facebook profile at all. In its counter-affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh government referred to the case diary, alleging that Kazi's Facebook was empty because he'd deleted his posts. However, the content of these posts was still circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court directed the investigating officer in the case to appear in court, along with a report indicating that these "objectionable" posts…
News
Allahabad HC Rules that Liking A Post Online Doesn’t Amount to Publishing or Transmitting Obscene Content
“A post or message can be said to be published when it is posted, and a post or message can be said to be transmitted when it is shared or retweeted,” the court held.
Latest Headlines
- Language Inclusivity, Access To Govt Information, Improving ‘Search’ Through GenAI: Google’s New AI Services For India October 20, 2023
- Allahabad HC Rules that Liking A Post Online Doesn’t Amount to Publishing or Transmitting Obscene Content October 20, 2023
- Central Bureau of Investigation, Microsoft, Amazon join hands for nation-wide crackdown on cybercrime October 20, 2023
- Earnings result: Netflix sees growth in membership post password crackdown October 20, 2023
- Google Pay launches new credit features for consumers and merchants October 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...