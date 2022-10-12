No Citizen Can Be Prosecuted under Struck Down Section 66A of the IT Act: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court dismissed a miscellaneous application in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties’ writ petition urging the Indian government to enforce the Court’s landmark verdict in Shreya Singhal v Union of India (2015), which struck down Section 66A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

A three-Judge Bench comprising Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Ravindra Bhat ruled that in existing cases where citizens are facing prosecution for alleged violations of Section 66A, reference to and reliance on the provision shall stand deleted.

While delivering the Order, Chief Justice Lalit clarified that the directive applies only to offences punishable under Section 66A. If the crime in question contains offences under other provisions, those will not be deleted.

Why it matters: Despite being struck down in Shreya Singhal, the Court has repeatedly reminded the Indian government to enforce the Judgment—whether in 2019 or last year. Despite this, FIRs continue to be filed under Section 66A across the country, with at least 1307 cases filed under the “zombie” provision since the Judgment was pronounced.

The Bench further directed the Directors-General of Police, Home Secretaries of states, and competent officers of union territories to instruct their police forces not to register crimes under Section 66A. It added that whenever government, semi-government, or private publications publish on the IT Act and quote Section 66A as part of the statute, then readers must also be “adequately informed” of it being declared unconstitutional by the Court in Shreya Singhal.

Inserted in the IT Act in 2008, Section 66A criminalised the transmission of “grossly offensive” messages via a computer or communication service. The provision also empowered law enforcement agencies to make arrests for ambiguously defined ‘grossly offensive’ speech online. In practice, Section 66A was often notably used to settle political scores, at the cost of constitutional rights to free speech, among others.

In Shreya Singhal, the Court critiqued the “unconstitutionally vague” provision which failed to describe the limits of government powers. “Governments come and governments go, the law persists (..) 66A is invalid and it cannot be saved even if the government says it won’t abuse the law,” the Court stated.

Police stations aside, some politicians and arms of the Indian government have intermittently suggested reintroducing Section 66A in various forms over the past seven years. Earlier this year, an exact replica of the provision also made an appearance in India’s submissions to the United Nations Ad Hoc Committee deliberating an international convention for cybercrime.

