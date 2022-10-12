wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

No Citizen Can Be Prosecuted under Struck Down Section 66A of the IT Act: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said that offences registered under Section 66A which was struck down in the Shreya Singhal case must be deleted

Published

The Supreme Court dismissed a miscellaneous application in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties’ writ petition urging the Indian government to enforce the Court’s landmark verdict in Shreya Singhal v Union of India (2015), which struck down Section 66A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

A three-Judge Bench comprising Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Ravindra Bhat ruled that in existing cases where citizens are facing prosecution for alleged violations of Section 66A, reference to and reliance on the provision shall stand deleted.

While delivering the Order, Chief Justice Lalit clarified that the directive applies only to offences punishable under Section 66A. If the crime in question contains offences under other provisions, those will not be deleted.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

Why it matters: Despite being struck down in Shreya Singhal, the Court has repeatedly reminded the Indian government to enforce the Judgment—whether in 2019 or last year. Despite this, FIRs continue to be filed under Section 66A across the country, with at least 1307 cases filed under the “zombie” provision since the Judgment was pronounced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bench further directed the Directors-General of Police, Home Secretaries of states, and competent officers of union territories to instruct their police forces not to register crimes under Section 66A. It added that whenever government, semi-government, or private publications publish on the IT Act and quote Section 66A as part of the statute, then readers must also be “adequately informed” of it being declared unconstitutional by the Court in Shreya Singhal.

Inserted in the IT Act in 2008, Section 66A criminalised the transmission of “grossly offensive” messages via a computer or communication service. The provision also empowered law enforcement agencies to make arrests for ambiguously defined ‘grossly offensive’ speech online. In practice, Section 66A was often notably used to settle political scores, at the cost of constitutional rights to free speech, among others.

In Shreya Singhal, the Court critiqued the “unconstitutionally vague” provision which failed to describe the limits of government powers. “Governments come and governments go, the law persists (..) 66A is invalid and it cannot be saved even if the government says it won’t abuse the law,” the Court stated.

Police stations aside, some politicians and arms of the Indian government have intermittently suggested reintroducing Section 66A in various forms over the past seven years. Earlier this year, an exact replica of the provision also made an appearance in India’s submissions to the United Nations Ad Hoc Committee deliberating an international convention for cybercrime.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Read More

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ