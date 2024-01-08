Amidst India-Maldives diplomatic row, EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives

On January 8, travel aggregator EaseMyTrip’s CEO Nishant Pitti tweeted that the company had suspended all flight bookings to Maldives. This comes after a diplomatic row began between India and Maldives over an Indian X (formerly Twitter) user’s post from January 4, that pitched Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union territory. Following this post, in a now-deleted response, a Maldives minister made problematic remarks about India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. This response, in turn, led to an onslaught of Anti-Maldives content being posted on social media platforms like X, with #BoycottMaldives trending on the platform.



Notably, EaseMyTrip has also been running a #ChaloLakshadweep campaign since January 4, encouraging people to plan trips to the islands and comparing them to Maldives and Seychelles.

Why it matters:

Ever since the diplomatic tussle began, many Indians have been cancelling trips to the Maldives. According to a report by Mint, over 8,000 hotel bookings, as well as 2,500 flight tickets, have been cancelled by Indian tourists following the tweet by the Maldives Minister. With travel businesses like EaseMyTrip jumping into the mix, this number could see a potential increase. According to the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), the Indian market plays a crucial role in the Maldives’ tourism sector. As such, this cancellation of bookings to the region could have a major negative impact on the country’s tourism-centric businesses.