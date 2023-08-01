wordpress blog stats
EaseMyTrip to pick up majority stake in three travel businesses: Guideline Travel Holidays, Dook Travels, and Tripshope Travel Technologies

EaseMyTrip says that it intends to acquire a 51% stake in each of these companies

On July 31, the travel booking aggregator EaseMyTrip announced its plans to acquire three travel businesses— Guideline Travel Holidays, Dook Travels, and Tripshope Travel Technologies. EaseMyTrip says that it intends to acquire a 51% stake in each of these companies, which will be paid for by way of issuing equity shares to the selling shareholders of all three companies. 

Speaking to MoneyControl in November last year, EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti said that EaseMyTrip is looking to acquire 2-3 companies by the end of the financial year 2023. With these three businesses now becoming a part of EaseMyTrip, the company seems to have accomplished its acquisition goals of the year. “Companies we are looking for acquisition must be asset-light, debt free, profitable, and should be in the travel space and must be a non-air company,” he had said, stating that the EaseMyTrip is focusing on inorganic acquisitions.

What is an inorganic acquisition?

An inorganic acquisition is a growth strategy by which companies expand their operations and market presence without increasing their business activities, that is, by acquiring another company.

Acquisitions all around

This isn’t the first acquisition spree that EaseMyTrip has gone through. In December last year, it acquired Gujarat-based aviation company Nutana Aviation which leases chartered airplanes (private planes) to customers within and outside India. This acquisition was part of EaseMyTrip’s “diversification plans of developing a comprehensive travel ecosystem,” the company’s press release said.

Then, in January this year, it acquired a 55% stake in cheQin, a marketplace that allowed customers to bargain with hoteliers. The intent behind this acquisition was to strengthen its booking channels “in terms of technology, adaptability, personalization, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long stay requests,” according to the company’s press release.

Note: This article’s headline was updated on August 1st, 2023, at 1:44 pm for clarity.

