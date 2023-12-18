wordpress blog stats
Ola Launches its Multilingual Artificial Intelligence Model Krutrim

The family of LLMs will use homegrown AI chip ‘Silicon’ and focus on catering to Indian users. It also claims to outperform GPT4 in terms of Indic language performance.

Published

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on December 15, 2023 announced Krutrim, a family of large language models (LLMs) trained on Indian languages to cater to “1.4 billion India.” During the launch event of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) models that was livestreamed on YouTube, Aggarwal said that the AI model will improve the country’s labour and capital productivity, push Indian technology towards a non-linear path and make India a leader in scientific discoveries.

“All AI models are trained largely in English. Current AI models can’t capture India’s culture, knowledge and aspirations given the multilingual context. AI needs to be trained on unique datasets specific to us. To top if off, it needs to be accessible to India,” said Aggarwal.

Two variants of Krutrim: The word ‘Krutrim’ means artificial in Sanskrit. The family of models can be broken into two larger groups: base models and pro models. The base model is trained on 2 trillion tokens, similar to ChatGPT 4 in terms of capabilities and reasoning. The base model can also write in 10 Indian languages and understand 20 languages.

Krutrim Pro is the multi-model that supports text, speech, video and is expected to have more sophisticated problem solving and task execution capabilities. The company expects the pro model to come out in the next quarter.

“In the future, Krutrim can also be able to manage large customer support for up and coming startups and businesses,” said Ravi Jain, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Ola, during the event.

Krutrim using homegrown AI chip: As per the LLM website, the model was developed and manufactured using an in-house AI chip ‘Silicon’.

Currently, NVIDIA is the biggest company in the AI chip market. The demand for NVIDIA’s Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) is such that small businesses cannot afford the chips, even if they make it to the company’s waiting list. If Ola manages to succeed with the homegrown AI chip, it’s likely to create quite the buzz in the market.

Ola claims to outperform existing LLMs: Krutrim also claims to outperform GPT 4 in terms of Indic language performance. The following is a chart shared by the company, comparing Krutrim and GPT 4.

Similarly, Krutrim claims to outperform Llama 2 in terms of qualitative evaluation and reasoning capabilities.

