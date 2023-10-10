Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ chatbot in hot water with UK’s Information and Communication Officer over privacy concerns

We missed this earlier: The UK’s Information and Communication Officer (ICO) issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snap Inc and Snap Group Limited (Snap) over potential failure to properly assess the privacy risks posed by its generative AI chatbot ‘My AI’ on October 6. The ICO’s investigation provisionally found that the risk assessment Snap conducted before it launched ‘My AI’ did not adequately assess the data protection risks posed by the generative AI technology, particularly to children. It is unclear what the preliminary notice says but the ICO has stated that if a final enforcement notice is adopted, Snap may be required to stop processing data in connection with ‘My AI’. This means that the company would have to stop offering the chatbot to its UK customers till it conducts sufficient risk assessments. The ICO has specified that these findings are provisional and it should not be concluded that there has been any breach of data protection laws, it says that it will “consider any representations from Snap before taking a final decision.” What is ‘My AI’? My AI is a chatbot running on OpenAI’s ChatGPT that Snap introduced in its application in February this year. Snap says the chatbot can perform functions such as answering trivia questions, giving users advice, etc. The company states that all interactions with the chatbot will be stored unless the user asks for the data to be deleted. Further, it mentions that if the users have shared their location with Snapchat, it will also…
