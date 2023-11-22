India’s cybersecurity agency handled nearly 14 lakh cyber incidents in 2022

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) published its annual report for 2022 revealing that the agency handled 13,91,457 cyber incidents last year of the following kind:

Website intrusion and malware propagation: 2164 incidents

2164 incidents Virus or malicious code: 1,61,757 incidents

1,61,757 incidents Phishing: 1714 incidents

1714 incidents Website defacements: 19,793 incidents

19,793 incidents Unauthorized network scanning and probing: 3,24,620 incidents

3,24,620 incidents Vulnerable services: 8,75,892 incidents

8,75,892 incidents Others (Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, data breaches, ransomware attacks): 5517

The total number of incidents handled in 2022 (13,91,457) is slightly less than the 14,02,809 incidents CERT-In handled in 2021, which is mildly surprising given that the use of technology has risen year over year, thus exposing more and more entities to cyber risks.

The annual report primarily focuses on numerical data, lacking detailed context regarding the affected organizations, user impact, preventative measures, and details of how incidents were handled. There are also no statistics on how many entities have complied with CERT-In’s 2022 cybersecurity directions.

Apart from handling the above incidents, CERT-In also took the following actions in 2022, the report said:

Vulnerability notes published: 488

488 Advisories published: 38

38 Security alerts issued: 653

653 Security drills: 14

14 Training and awareness programs organised (for government, public sector, and critical-sector organisations): 23

(for government, public sector, and critical-sector organisations): 23 Information Security Auditing organizations empanelled: 150

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!