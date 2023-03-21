wordpress blog stats
RTI: No details on how many entities have complied with CERT-In’s cybersecurity directions

Only 1227 entities registered or updated their point of contact with India’s cybersecurity agency between 28.06.2022 and 31.01.2023

Published

India's cybersecurity agency has no information on how many entities have complied with the cybersecurity directions it issued last year, a Right to Information (RTI) response received by MediaNama on March 6 revealed. "The [cybersecurity] directions do not envisage explicit submission of compliance of these directions by entities per se except information on Point of Contact and reporting of incidents as and when occurred as prescribed. CERT-In, in general, has not sought status of compliance from all the entities," the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) stated. The cybersecurity directions issued by CERT-In in April 2022 require companies to report cybersecurity incidents within 6 hours, maintain system logs for 180 days, maintain KYC and transaction information of customers if they are crypto exchanges, maintain detailed customer information if they are VPN, cloud service, or data centre providers, synchronise their system clocks with government time servers, and share a point of contact with CERT-In. With regards to these directions, MediaNama filed an RTI request with CERT-In asking the following questions:  Has CERT-In sought compliance status with regard to the directions from service providers, intermediaries, and body corporates? If yes: How many MSMEs [Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises] have complied with all the directions outlined in the rules? How many entities in total have complied with the directions? Please share a copy of the notices sent to the applicable entities. Please share any non-confidential versions of responses received from the entities. How many entities have submitted point of contact information to CERT-In?…

