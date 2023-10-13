Forty-seven percent of the top hundred Indian companies do not undertake regular cybersecurity audits or training to prepare for a data breach incident or ransomware attack, FTI Consulting said in a new report published on October 12. The report, titled India Disclosure Index 2023, tracks corporate disclosure practices amongst India’s 100 leading publicly listed corporations (Nifty 100). One of the parameters tracked is cyber risk preparedness, which includes specific metrics about cyber breach incidents and information about regular cyber audits or training that are included in the companies' last Annual Report (FY 2022-23). "This is an alarmingly high proportion for one of the highest risks facing corporations and a cause for concern – with 80% saying there have been zero cyber incidents, giving the impression that existing cyber preparedness is adequate and best-in-class," FTI Consulting said. Given the rise in cyberattacks, especially ransomware attacks in recent years, it is deeply worrying that some of the largest Indian companies are not taking cybersecurity audits seriously. These companies handle massive amounts of user data and are also critical to the Indian economy. This statistic also calls for better cybersecurity regulations that force companies, at least the large ones, to be adequately prepared for cyber incidents. Also Read India’s Defence Ministry To Switch From Windows To Locally Developed Ubuntu-Based OS For Security Reasons The Zivame Hack: How One Company’s Data Was Used In An Attempt To Stir Up Communal Disharmony HDFC Bank Subsidiary HDB Financial Services Confirms Data Breach At Service Provider AIIMS…
Nearly half of India’s top 100 companies don’t undertake regular cybersecurity audits: Report
The report, titled India Disclosure Index 2023, tracks corporate disclosure practices amongst India’s 100 leading publicly listed corporations (Nifty 100).
