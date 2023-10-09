wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Delhi HC Directs Unique ID Authority of India to Provide Copies Of Grievance Redressal Agreements Under RTI

The direction came in response to petition filed by Prashant Reddy after his RTI request, which sought to know if the UIDAI had hired an external organisation to handle grievance redressal on its behalf and asked for copy of a contract with such entities, was denied.

Published

The Delhi High Court has directed the  Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide under Right to Information (RTI) copies of all agreements between the UIDAI and external organisations for handling grievance redressal mechanism of the body, on October 5, 2023. Having said that, the HC has also stated that the UIDAI does not have to provide non-disclosure agreements and details of the parties involved can be redacted from the copies before making them available to an RTI applicant.

The court was dealing with the question of whether asking UIDAI to disclose copies of a contract will lead to the revelation of information that may harm “commercial confidence, trade secrets or intellectual property and the competitive position of a third party”, which is protected under Section 8(1)d of the RTI Act. Justice Subramonium Prasad observed:

“The confidentiality is to be maintained by the agencies only for the purpose of ensuring that the details of the individuals are not revealed to a third party. The entire contract need not be kept a secret and there is nothing inappropriate in disclosing of the agreements more so when the recent trend is to encourage public participation in such ventures. Further, transparency forms the core of good governance, and promotes efficiency and effectiveness in the functioning of the government.”

What’s the case about?

The Court’s direction comes in response to a plea filed by petitioner Prashant Reddy against an order issued by the Central Information Commission (CIC) that denied him access to the copy of agreements between the UIDAI with external organizations for handling grievance redressal. The petitioner had filed an RTI seeking details regarding the UIDAI’s grievance redressal mechanism. Reddy sought to know if the UIDAI had hired an external organisation to handle grievance redressal on its behalf and asked for copy of a contract with such entities.

The UIDAI refused to provide the contract details citing Section 8(1)d of the RTI Act. In response to a second appeal filed by the petitioner, the CIC directed UIDAI to provide the name of the external organization handling the grievance redressal work for the unique ID authority. But, the CIC denied access to the copy of the agreement stating that the contract is subsisting and cannot be provided in view of Section 8(1)d.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What’s the petitioner’s stand?

The petitioner has challenged the CIC order arguing that Section 23(2)(s) of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 or the Aadhaar Act, “provides for setting up facilitation centres and a grievance redressal mechanism for redressal of grievances of individuals, Registrars, enrolling agencies and other service providers”. He stated that such mechanisms are in the nature of “public-private partnership agreements”, which fall within the definition of “information” under Section 2(f) of the RTI Act. The petitioner is of the view that the copy of the agreement cannot be exempted as per Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act because “it does not include any commercial confidence, trade secrets or intellectual property, the disclosure of which would harm the competitive position of a third party.”

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

What did the UIDAI say?

Citing various clauses under the Aadhaar (Data Security) Regulations, 2016, the UIDAI argued that the authority, entities, and other consultants involved in enrolment and authentication of Aadhaar are required to specify an “information security policy” for prevention of fraud. According to the UIDAI, the contracts with an external agency provide for such confidentiality clauses and cannot be revealed.

The Court observed that the petitioner has not sought for the details of the individuals from the external organisation and stated that there was no reason to not disclose the contracts under RTI.

Why it matters:

The Delhi HC’s direction sets an important precedent in strengthening access to public information about the UIDAI under RTI, especially at a time when there is little information about the its grievance redressal processes in the public domain. In view of rising financial frauds related to Aadhaar-enabled Payment System or the AePS and issues related to fake Aadhaar cards being created in several parts of the country, it is essential to check if the UIDAI is providing for an effective mechanism to register grievances and is taking steps to address such complaints.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Confidentiality clause, an easy way out for the UIDAI?

This is not the first instance when the UIDAI has denied information under RTI seeking exemption under Section 8(1)d. In June this year, MediaNama had filed an RTI with the UIDAI asking for a copy of its contract with the IIT-Bombay to develop a touchless biometric system for tackling Aadhaar frauds. Additionally, in the RTI application, we had clearly requested for a tender and a copy of “non-confidential” documents, detailing out the collaboration between UIDAI and IIT-Bombay for the project. However, the UIDAI did not provide answers to any of the questions, including the tender, citing blanket confidentiality under Section 8(1)d for all.

The Delhi HC, while directing the UIDAI to provide copies of the agreement, also stated that such contracts have been entered through the means of tenders issued by the authority and hence, it is imperative that “complete transparency” is maintained regarding the way such contracts are awarded. However, UIDAI’s current approach towards public information regarding security of data indicates a lack of transparency and accountability.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ