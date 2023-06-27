wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

UIDAI does not wish to answer questions about its new initiatives on tackling Aadhaar-based payment frauds

In April this year, the UIDAI announced its partnership with IIT-Bombay, to develop a touchless biometric capture system for fingerprint authentication.

Published

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been evading some key questions about its latest initiatives that aim to tackle Aadhaar-based frauds, which have only increased in the past couple of months. In response to MediaNama’s Right to Information (RTI) request for details about UIDAI’s recent collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay), the authority has not provided answers to any of the questions, citing blanket confidentiality for all. In April this year, the UIDAI issued a press release announcing its partnership with IIT-Bombay, to develop a touchless biometric capture system for fingerprint authentication. The UIDAI and IIT Bombay will be carrying out joint research to build the mobile capture system with a “liveness model”, which will identify if the fingerprint, or any other biometrics, is that of a real person or a spoofed one. What we asked: We asked the UIDAI to provide the following: Copy of UIDAI’s contract with the IIT-Bombay to collaborate on the project. Copy of any available official document, which is not confidential, detailing out the collaboration between UIDAI and IIT-Bombay for the project. Copy of the tender issued for the project. UIDAI’s response: “ln this regard it is to inform you that information sought cannot be made available to you as it is exempted as per Section 8(1) (d) of the Right to lnformation Act, 2005.” Section 8(1)(d) exempts any information which relates to commercial and trade secret, intellectual property, and the disclosure of which does not satisfy a larger public interest, from…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ