No cases of misuse of Aadhaar brought to UIDAI’s notice: Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament

In response to a Parliament question, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that no cases of Aadhaar data being misused have come to the notice of the UIDAI

Published

No cases of Aadhaar data being misused have come to the notice of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in response to a Parliament question on December 16. The question was posed by Rajya Sabha member Narayana Koragappa. It related to the legislative measures undertaken by the government to prevent Aadhaar identity theft, and also inquired about the data on the cases of misuse of Aadhaar ID in the country and Karnataka. What did the government say? According to the reply, the IT minister said: Under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, UIDAI is required to ensure the security of identity information and take all necessary measures to ensure that information in its possession or control is secured and protected. It also provides penalties for non-compliance. Responding to the question of further legislation for empowerment, the minister that the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill for personal data protection is under consideration. On the number of cases of Aadhar ID misuse the minister stated, “The Unique Identification Authority of India has apprised that no cases of misuse of Aadhaar have come to its notice.” Why it matters? Aadhaar, constituting the biometric data of the majority of the Indian population, has become a crucial identity proof linked with 1,100 schemes run by the central and state governments in the country. With increased reliance on Aadhaar, reports of violation of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

