wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

MPL to lay off 350 employees owing to the 28% GST levy: Report

The Indian government in July announced a 28 percent GST levy on the total game value for online gaming platforms, at par with the tax levied on gambling.

Published

Real money gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) will lay off 350 employees to “survive” the 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) that will be imposed on online real money gaming companies starting October 1, Reuters reported on August 8.

“The new rules will increase our tax burden by as much as 350-400%. As a business, one can prepare for a 50% or even 100% increase, but adjusting to a sudden increase of this magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions,” MPL CEO Sai Srinivas said in a memo sent to employees, Economic Times reported.

The layoff is expected to reduce the size of the company by half.

The Indian government in July announced a 28 percent GST levy on the total game value for online gaming platforms, at par with the tax levied on gambling. Industry stakeholders immediately criticised this move, claiming that it would destroy the fast-growing online gaming industry. The government later in the month informed that the 28 percent GST would only apply to funds deposited by users and not to the total game value. Notwithstanding this partial relief, industry participants remained unhappy, noting that the tax is still burdensome and could set the Indian online gaming industry back several years.

Why does this matter: MPL’s decision to lay off employees owing to the new GST rate could be the first of many such moves by the online real money gaming industry as they try to cut costs to remain in this competitive industry. The GST Council noted that it will review its decision on the GST levy in 6 months, and multiple such layoffs might influence the Council to roll back its policy or reduce the GST rate.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

1 day ago

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ