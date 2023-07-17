wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Reading Between The Lines of the Online Skill Gaming Industry’s Letter On Concerns Over GST Hike

The skill-based industry has warned that the hike from 18% to 28% will decimate industry revenues

Published

"The proposal to charge GST on the full deposit value will reverse the growth trajectory of the industry," said over 100 online skill-gaming companies in a letter to the Indian government, viewed by MediaNama. The development comes after the GST Council's recent decision to impose 28% GST on the full game value of online games involving wagering, irrespective of whether they are games of skill (non-gambling) or chance (gambling). The skill-based industry has warned that the hike from 18% will decimate industry revenues, a stance reiterated in the letter as well: "This would potentially have devastating implications (including business shut down) for MSMEs and start-ups that may not have the capital reserves to withstand such a sharp tax increase," the letter co-signed by industry majors like Gameskraft, Head Digital Works, Nazara, and WinZO said. "Further, this decision will encourage offshore gambling operators, drive Indian users to them and ultimately lead to neither optimal tax collection nor the growth of the legitimate industry." As an alternative, the grouping suggested imposing the 28% hike on the platform fee imposed by companies, or the gross gaming revenue earned by the industry. "Even though such an increase will be challenging for the industry, the industry supports this increase to be a contributor to nation-building," the letter observed. "This is similar to any other technology service platform, where only the revenue that platforms earn should be considered for the purpose of levy of GST". Reading Between the Lines of the Letter's Claims Hampers Digital India goals and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

5 days ago

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ