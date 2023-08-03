GST Council Recommends 28% Tax On Entry Bets Placed In ‘Online Games’, To Be Implemented from October 1st

The GST Council has recommended that player entry deposits in online real money skill games be taxed at 28% GST, announced a Ministry of Finance press release yesterday.

This comes after the Council’s controversial move last month to tax the total ‘pot’ in online real money skill games at 28%, at par with the tax levied on gambling. The online real money skill gaming industry criticised the move, appealing to the government that it would destroy the sector’s revenues.

The GST Council has also recommended that the CGST Rules, 2017 be amended to insert “provisions for valuation of supply of online gaming and supply of actionable claims in casino accordingly”. The amendments will come into effect from October 1st, and will be reviewed six months after.

“We’ll get the amendment to the CGST [law] taken up at the earliest, hopefully during this [parliamentary] session,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said yesterday in a press conference. Sitharaman added that by October 1st, states will also have passed amendments to their GST laws following the Council’s move.

“The Council agreed today to come back after six months to review this getting implemented,” Sitharaman continued. “This begins from the implementation date [October 1st]. Six months of implementation will hopefully give us some input and also we can share our experiences to see what’s going on. There can be a state which is going to come up with an amendment [to their GST law following the announcement] a little later. There can be different milestones for different states. If it is implemented by October 1st, then six months from then, the Council will review the position.”

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra also revealed that the government has appealed the Karnataka High Court’s recent verdict striking down a Rs. 21,000 tax evasion notice against gaming major Gameskraft at the Supreme Court. GST authorities alleged that the online real money skill gaming company was offering online gambling services, and should be taxed accordingly, a position the High Court vehemently disagreed with in its ruling. The Council’s decision to tax online skill gaming at 28% last month conflates the tax for the two gaming types, complicating the High Court’s verdict.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The maths of the previous recommendation: The net winnings from online real money skill games are already taxed at 30%. Now, suppose they place a bet of Rs. 100 in a game, making the pot Rs. 200—the 28% GST will be levied on the Rs. 200 pot. The platform also charges participation fees, which are deducted from the amount they bet (for example, this could be 15% of the bet). Experts hypothesised that after all those deductions, users may only win Rs. 10-20, while standing the chance to lose the Rs. 100 they bet. This is what the industry was worried about—that people will lose the incentive to play with poor returns. The maths of the new recommendation: The TDS and participation fees remain the same. However now, the actual bet (Rs. 100) is taxed at 28%, not the pot. As the Financial Express explains, “for instance, if a participant pays Rs 1,000 as a contest entry amount for a gaming session and wins Rs 500 in the contest, 28% GST will be applicable only on Rs 1,000 and bets played from Rs 500 will not attract GST. If a gamer takes back the bet amounts initially placed, he won’t be eligible for any refund of the tax paid with the initial deposit”. Sitharaman added that “if a bet is placed for say Rs 1,000, and the player wins Rs 300, and if the player again places a bet of Rs 1,300, then GST will not be levied on the winning amount of Rs 300.”

India’s Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar ‘lauded’ the Council’s decision. Chandrasekhar, who led the consultations on India’s newly-released online gaming rules, had previously mentioned that he may request the Council to reconsider its decision.

This very responsive decision of GST Council n FM @nsitharaman ji to clarify that ✅️ GST wud be payable only on deposit ✅️Rates would be reviewed after 6 months are good steps in evolving framework

that will ➡️ENCOURAGE / EXPAND permissible online gaming startups &… https://t.co/t27DClAxXT Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 3, 2023

Mixed response from industry: Over the last month, the industry had repeatedly appealed the Centre to tax the gross gaming revenue—or participation fees—instead of the pot. In a joint statement, the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and E-Gaming Federation appeared lukewarm to the Council’s shift in position.

“The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and E-Gaming Federation, which represent 50 Indian online gaming companies, appreciate the Government addressing the industry’s concerns on the issue of repeat taxation. The new tax framework, while clarifying and resolving uncertainty, will lead to a very burdensome 350% increase in GST and set the Indian online gaming industry back several years. However, it will allow gaming companies a fighting chance to innovate and rebuild the foundation of gaming in India.” Sitharaman added that ” if a bet is placed for say Rs 1,000, and the player wins Rs 300, and if the player again places a bet of Rs 1,300, then GST will not be levied on the winning amount of Rs 300″.

“Companies at their early growth stages, particularly those within the startup and the MSME sector, will be disproportionately impacted,” said the All India Gaming Federation in a statement to the Economic Times.

Sitharaman wasn’t keen on taxing the gross gaming revenue though, noting at the press conference yesterday that 18% tax on it only translated to 7-8% net tax. Hiking the rate to 28% for gross gaming revenue still only gives the government 12% net tax, which is why the government preferred the “simpler alternative” of not only hiking the tax, but taxing the “face value”.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gaming lawyer Jay Sayta outlines pending concerns with the Council’s decision: “Although it was clarified that 28% GST will be applicable at the stage of purchase of chips or deposit into the online gaming wallet and not on winnings reinvested to enter future games or contests, one issue that the council did not clarify is whether chips or deposits that are returned by the customer or withdrawn would be treated as refund of goods and eligible for offset or credit of GST,” said Sayta in a statement issued yesterday. “The fact that there was no complete consensus or unanimity within the council and that the possibility of review of the decision after six months of implementation has been left open is a sign of the complexities involved in the issue. Hopefully, there will be a complete review of the decision in the second half of 2024 and the industry’s demands to tax on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) would be positively considered in the future.”

Sayta also challenged the Revenue Secretary’s comments on the appeal to the Gameskraft verdict. “Further, the Revenue Secretary has also indicated that the department intends to pursue claims on retrospective dues and has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order,” Sayta continued. “If the department is amending the law on a prospective basis, it is entirely irrational and illogical to pursue claims for retrospective dues for which there is currently no legal provision.”

Not all states agreed to the tax revision proposed last month: “The Minister from Delhi [at the Council] wanted the whole thing reviewed,” Sitharaman recalled yesterday. “In her intervention, she said this should be sent back to the Group of Ministers on online gaming.”

“The discussion went on, then Goa and Sikkim who have interests in casinos, also felt that the decision taken last time does hurt their interests,” Sitharaman added. “Although they are in favour of a higher taxation, because what is prevailing is 18% [taxed] on gross gaming revenue, now, the Council’s decision was 28% on face value. Goa wasn’t against increasing tax, but they wanted it on gross gaming revenue…The Honorable Chief Minister of Goa and the Finance Minister were present at the meeting and very clearly appealed and asked for it to be relooked…In Tamil Nadu online games are banned. Tamil Nadu had an apprehension that with a tax of 28% coming through, will that undermine their ban. He wrote a letter to me earlier today before the meeting saying ‘please make sure our concern is taken on board’…They wanted language being put in [the amendment] saying that where the ban has happened, tax cannot be levied. The Revenue Secretary agreed to include this language in the amendment…”

While the Delhi Govt vehemently opposed the decision to impose 28% GST for online gaming, BJP’s Central Govt has refused to reconsider. We will continue fighting to protect India’s start-up ecosystem in the GST Council. I pray that the BJP listens to reason, for the sake of our… https://t.co/Dqym4ciFB2 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) August 2, 2023

However, not all states felt this way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There were other ministers who felt we’ve spent enough time spending this, three years is a long time, we should implement the decision of the 50th Council taken last time at the earliest and not delay it any further,” Sitharaman said. “Ministers from many states, like Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, all of them felt that the decision taken at the last meeting, for 28% at face value, should be implemented at the earliest. Maharashtra and Gujarat were also in this group of states…”

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!