Meta Announces Community Forum on Generative AI

This forum comes soon after the company announced its speech-generative AI “Voicebox” earlier this month.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the launch of a Community Forum on Generative AI on June 22. The forum will bring together people from around the world to discuss the principles that should guide the development of generative AI, the company says. 

About Meta’s Community Forum:

Meta Community Forum will be based on the deliberative polling model, which has been used by governments and organizations around the world to address complex issues. Participants in the forum will have access to educational materials and will be able to ask questions of leading experts.

The goal of the forum is to gather input from a diverse range of people on the principles that should guide the development of generative AI. This input will help Meta to develop its own policies and practices around generative AI, and it will also be shared with other companies and organizations working in this space. The community forum can act as a step towards ensuring that generative AI is developed in a responsible and ethical way to ensure that generative AI is used for good, not for harm.

Why it matters:

Generative AI has the potential to be used for a wide range of purposes, including creating creative content, generating educational materials, and even developing new medical treatments. However, it also has the potential to be used for harmful purposes, such as creating deepfakes or spreading misinformation. That’s why it’s important to have a public discussion about the principles that should guide Generative AI’s development which Meta’s Community Forum could help facilitate.  

This forum comes soon after the company announced its speech-generative AI “Voicebox” earlier this month. While the community forum is all about the ethical development of generative AI, the company has not made Voicebox’s code publicly available, making it hard to verify whether the tool will uphold the standards Meta has set out to create. 

What other steps is Meta taking toward Responsible AI development? 

  • Joining the Partnership on AI’s Framework for Collective Action on Synthetic Media.
  • Establishing the Oversight Board, an independent body that reviews Meta’s content decisions.
  • Releasing over 1,000 AI models, libraries, and datasets to the public.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

