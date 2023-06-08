Amid a loan crisis, Ed-Tech major BYJU’s unveiled three AI models on June 7 in order to boost “personalised learning”. The company tweeted out a video launching ‘BYJU’s WIZ’, a suite of AI models, which includes BADRI, MathGPT and TeacherGPT, which is expected to track students’ learning abilities and cater to their unique problems individually. Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of BYJU’s, had indicated in March this year that the company has already deployed an in-house AI model BADRI during Inc42’s ‘The Makers Summit 2023’. https://twitter.com/BYJUS/status/1666438603818299393 Why it matters: With the boost in AI conversations, heralded by ChatGPT’s growth, the deployment of AI in education tech is also gaining momentum. With Indian Ed-tech giant BYJU’s announcing its move into the domain that comes with a set of problems related to misinformation, bias and risk to personal data, there’s uncertainty about its impact on education and students using these products. It’s also important to note that AI developments in India are taking place in the absence of guidelines and guardrails for use stipulated by the government. What are these models? The video tweeted by the company provides a detailed explanation for how BADRI or ‘BYJU’s Attentive Datavec Rasch Implementation’ works but does not delve into the features of MathGPT and TeacherGPT. According to the video, BADRI is a knowledge-tracing AI model that analyses student interactions to predict outcomes. It is an “advanced ability prediction model”, which learns from student interactions and creates personalised learning strategies for each student. It takes into…
News
BYJU’s unveils AI suite ‘BYJU’s WIZ’ to induct generative AI in educational products
The company tweeted out a video launching ‘BYJU’s WIZ’, a suite of AI models, which includes BADRI, MathGPT and TeacherGPT
Latest Headlines
- BYJU’s unveils AI suite ‘BYJU’s WIZ’ to induct generative AI in educational products June 8, 2023
- Fact-Check Amendment Will “Impoverish” Political Discourse Online: Editors Guild of India Challenge at Bombay HC June 8, 2023
- The Zivame Hack: How one company’s data was used in an attempt to stir up communal disharmony June 8, 2023
- Association of Indian Magazines Next to Challenge Fact-Check Amendment At Bombay HC June 7, 2023
- NASSCOM issues guidelines on research, development and use of Generative AI June 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login