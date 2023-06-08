wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

BYJU’s unveils AI suite ‘BYJU’s WIZ’ to induct generative AI in educational products

The company tweeted out a video launching ‘BYJU’s WIZ’, a suite of AI models, which includes BADRI, MathGPT and TeacherGPT

Published

Amid a loan crisis, Ed-Tech major BYJU’s unveiled three AI models on June 7 in order to boost “personalised learning”. The company tweeted out a video launching ‘BYJU’s WIZ’, a suite of AI models, which includes BADRI, MathGPT and TeacherGPT, which is expected to track students’ learning abilities and cater to their unique problems individually. Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of BYJU’s, had indicated in March this year that the company has already deployed an in-house AI model BADRI during Inc42’s ‘The Makers Summit 2023’. https://twitter.com/BYJUS/status/1666438603818299393   Why it matters: With the boost in AI conversations, heralded by ChatGPT’s growth, the deployment of AI in education tech is also gaining momentum. With Indian Ed-tech giant BYJU’s announcing its move into the domain that comes with a set of problems related to misinformation, bias and risk to personal data, there’s uncertainty about its impact on education and students using these products. It’s also important to note that AI developments in India are taking place in the absence of guidelines and guardrails for use stipulated by the government. What are these models? The video tweeted by the company provides a detailed explanation for how BADRI or ‘BYJU’s Attentive Datavec Rasch Implementation’ works but does not delve into the features of MathGPT and TeacherGPT. According to the video, BADRI is a knowledge-tracing AI model that analyses student interactions to predict outcomes. It is an “advanced ability prediction model”, which learns from student interactions and creates personalised learning strategies for each student. It takes into…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ