BYJU’s unveils AI suite ‘BYJU’s WIZ’ to induct generative AI in educational products

Amid a loan crisis, Ed-Tech major BYJU’s unveiled three AI models on June 7 in order to boost “personalised learning”. The company tweeted out a video launching ‘BYJU’s WIZ’, a suite of AI models, which includes BADRI, MathGPT and TeacherGPT, which is expected to track students’ learning abilities and cater to their unique problems individually. Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of BYJU’s, had indicated in March this year that the company has already deployed an in-house AI model BADRI during Inc42’s ‘The Makers Summit 2023’. https://twitter.com/BYJUS/status/1666438603818299393 Why it matters: With the boost in AI conversations, heralded by ChatGPT’s growth, the deployment of AI in education tech is also gaining momentum. With Indian Ed-tech giant BYJU’s announcing its move into the domain that comes with a set of problems related to misinformation, bias and risk to personal data, there’s uncertainty about its impact on education and students using these products. It’s also important to note that AI developments in India are taking place in the absence of guidelines and guardrails for use stipulated by the government. What are these models? The video tweeted by the company provides a detailed explanation for how BADRI or ‘BYJU’s Attentive Datavec Rasch Implementation’ works but does not delve into the features of MathGPT and TeacherGPT. According to the video, BADRI is a knowledge-tracing AI model that analyses student interactions to predict outcomes. It is an “advanced ability prediction model”, which learns from student interactions and creates personalised learning strategies for each student. It takes into…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.