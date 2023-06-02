What we missed: In March this year, Meta announced its plans to introduce inventory filters that categorize content based on its risk levels. It also introduced its collaboration with software development company Zefr to create an AI-based third-party verification tool that reports the context in which ads appear on the Facebook feed. More about Meta’s inventory filters and AI verification tool: Meta claims that its inventory filters have been designed in line with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM, an advertiser organization that challenges harmful content online) and use its suitability framework to segregate content into high, low, and medium-risk content. Based on that it gives advertisers three options to choose from— Expanded inventory: shows ads next to all content that meets community standards and is eligible for monetization. Moderate inventory: filters out content considered high risk by GARM’s framework (such as non-violent crimes, use of medicine, alcohol or tobacco, and minor crimes). Limited inventory: filters out content that would be considered both high and medium risk. Examples of medium risk include—minor injuries, bodily functions, few strong words, and discussion of mildly suggestive topics or revealing clothing (romance, breastfeeding, educational content, etc). On the other hand, the verification tool allows advertisers to measure, verify and understand the suitability of content near their ads to help them make informed decisions in order to reach their marketing goals. Why it matters: It must be noted that the categorization done by Meta’s inventory filters can negatively impact creators. The tool has a strange…
News
Meta to give advertisers more control using AI and content filters
Meta claims that its inventory filters have been designed in line with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM)
Latest Headlines
- Meta to give advertisers more control using AI and content filters June 2, 2023
- Transparency Report: Here’s all Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google had to say about user complaints in April June 2, 2023
- Views: Informed Consent—Fiction, Not Fact June 2, 2023
- Instagram explains how it ranks content on the platform June 2, 2023
- Here’s what online streaming industry thinks about Indian telecom regulator’s consultation on regulatory convergence June 2, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login