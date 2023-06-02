wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Meta to give advertisers more control using AI and content filters

Meta claims that its inventory filters have been designed in line with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM)

Published

What we missed: In March this year, Meta announced its plans to introduce inventory filters that categorize content based on its risk levels. It also introduced its collaboration with software development company Zefr to create an AI-based third-party verification tool that reports the context in which ads appear on the Facebook feed.  More about Meta’s inventory filters and AI verification tool: Meta claims that its inventory filters have been designed in line with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM, an advertiser organization that challenges harmful content online) and use its suitability framework to segregate content into high, low, and medium-risk content. Based on that it gives advertisers three options to choose from— Expanded inventory: shows ads next to all content that meets community standards and is eligible for monetization.  Moderate inventory: filters out content considered high risk by GARM’s framework (such as non-violent crimes, use of medicine, alcohol or tobacco, and minor crimes). Limited inventory: filters out content that would be considered both high and medium risk. Examples of medium risk include—minor injuries, bodily functions, few strong words, and discussion of mildly suggestive topics or revealing clothing (romance, breastfeeding, educational content, etc). On the other hand, the verification tool allows advertisers to measure, verify and understand the suitability of content near their ads to help them make informed decisions in order to reach their marketing goals. Why it matters: It must be noted that the categorization done by Meta’s inventory filters can negatively impact creators. The tool has a strange…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ