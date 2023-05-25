Indian law enforcement agencies are looking for the widest range of international cooperation to tackle challenges that come with a lack of “capacity building” and “technical assistance” when dealing with different types of cybercrimes, according to Sukanya Thapliyal from Centre for Communications Governance, which participated in the discussions lead by the Ad-Hoc Committee at the UN Cybercrime Convention. Thapliyal was speaking as one of the panelists at MediaNama’s MarketsNama conference on May 19, 2023. For the fourth session of the conference ‘Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity’, Thapliyal and other panelists—Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy from BSA-The Software Alliance and Atul Kumar from the Data Security Council of India—discussed the various roadblocks that law enforcement agencies face when they need to access data to investigate cybercrimes. They also talked at length about how the IT Act casts an obligation on companies or service providers to meet all kinds of requirements of law enforcement entities and how this impacts their operations as well as people’s privacy rights. MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Salesforce, Google and Mozilla. Internet Freedom Foundation, and our community partners, the Centre for Internet and Society and Alliance of Digital India Foundation. On accessing data across borders: According to Krishnamoorthy, law enforcement agencies are trying to access data predominantly from across borders, and 85 percent of the crime and forensics data is digital, which he said, as per the Indian government, lies elsewhere. Thapliyal stated that this is one of the challenges that the Indian government is aiming to address through…
News
What are India’s focus areas in its proposals at the UN Cybercrime Convention? #NAMA
In its submission to the second session of the Ad-Hoc Committee in August 2022, India proposed “data-oriented jurisdiction” which mainly emphasised “data ownership”
