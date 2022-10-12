India Proposes “Data-Oriented Jurisdiction” At the UN to Assert Control Over Indian Citizens’ Data Abroad

In another bid to assert sovereignty over Indian citizens’ data, India has proposed the concept of “data-oriented jurisdiction” in its August submissions to the second session of the United Nations Ad Hoc Committee convened to formulate an international treaty to tackle cybercrime. Included in India’s submissions on “Criminalization, General Provisions and Procedural Measures and Law Enforcement”, India describes data-oriented jurisdiction as: “The country whose citizen’s data is being stored/processed/screened/federated anywhere in the world should be having the broader jurisdiction of the data immaterial of where the data is physically stored/ processed/ screened/ federated. This Data Oriented Jurisdiction will ensure the primality of data ownership and the issue of privacy (an acknowledged fundamental right of a global citizen) and human rights.” India’s submissions argue that cyberspace and cloud-based resources have disrupted the classical Westphalian model of jurisdiction—in which a nation-state’s laws…

