Video: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May

MediaNama hosted its inaugural MarketsNama conference in Delhi on 19th May, 2023. You can watch the full video of the event below.

About 150 people attended the discussion, offline and online. We saw participation from organisations such as ONDC, Meta India, Google, Twitter, Omidyar Network India, Truecaller, AceVector, Gameskraft, PayU India, ShareChat, InShorts, Amazon Web Services, ADIF, COAI, IAMAI, CCAOI, Ikigai Law, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, DSK Legal, Nishith Desai Associates, Saraf & Partners, TechBridge, Internet Society, E Gaming Federation, Deloitte, APCO Worldwide, FTI Consulting, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, K&S Digiprotect, Koan Advisory Group, Logically, TechCrunch, The Ken, The Hindu, The Ken, and more.

The conference focused on key themes related to regulation of digital markets, including online marketplaces, aggregators, platforms and other intermediaries, and was significant because of the impending consultations related to the Digital India Act, and the rework of India’s IT Act.

The following speakers were a part of the conference:

Abir Roy, Sarvada Legal

Atul Kumar, Data Security Council of India

Gowree Gokhale, Nishith Desai Associates

Radhika Jhalani, SFLC

Rajnish Wahi, Snapdeal

Rohit Kumar, The Quantum Hub

Sachin Dhawan, CCG-NLUD

Shruti Aji Murali, Axiom5 Law Chambers

Sukanya Thapliyal, CCG-NLUD

Tanmay Singh, Internet Freedom Foundation

Uthara Ganesh, Snap India

Vasudev Devadasan, CCG-NLUD

Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, BSA | The Software Alliance

Vivek Abraham, Salesforce

Here are some pictures from the conference:

MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Salesforce, Google and Mozilla. Internet Freedom Foundation, and our community partners, the Centre for Internet and Society and Alliance of Digital India Foundation.