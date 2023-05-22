wordpress blog stats
Video: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May

Published

MediaNama hosted its inaugural MarketsNama conference in Delhi on 19th May, 2023. You can watch the full video of the event below.

About 150 people attended the discussion, offline and online. We saw participation from organisations such as ONDC, Meta India, Google, Twitter, Omidyar Network India, Truecaller, AceVector, Gameskraft, PayU India, ShareChat, InShorts, Amazon Web Services, ADIF, COAI, IAMAI, CCAOI, Ikigai Law, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, DSK Legal, Nishith Desai Associates, Saraf & Partners, TechBridge, Internet Society, E Gaming Federation, Deloitte, APCO Worldwide, FTI Consulting, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, K&S Digiprotect, Koan Advisory Group, Logically, TechCrunch, The Ken, The Hindu, The Ken, and more.

The conference focused on key themes related to regulation of digital markets, including online marketplaces, aggregators, platforms and other intermediaries, and was significant because of the impending consultations related to the Digital India Act, and the rework of India’s IT Act.

The following speakers were a part of the conference:

  • Abir Roy, Sarvada Legal
  • Atul Kumar, Data Security Council of India
  • Gowree Gokhale, Nishith Desai Associates
  • Radhika Jhalani, SFLC
  • Rajnish Wahi, Snapdeal
  • Rohit Kumar, The Quantum Hub
  • Sachin Dhawan, CCG-NLUD
  • Shruti Aji Murali, Axiom5 Law Chambers
  • Sukanya Thapliyal, CCG-NLUD
  • Tanmay Singh, Internet Freedom Foundation
  • Uthara Ganesh, Snap India
  • Vasudev Devadasan, CCG-NLUD
  • Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, BSA | The Software Alliance
  • Vivek Abraham, Salesforce

Here are some pictures from the conference:

Next up, we will be publishing stories from MarketsNama 2023 on our website, so stay tuned for that. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

We also have some events and activities planned for the next few months:

  • PrivacyNama 2023: Third edition of our flagship conference, post (hopefully) the data protection regulation being passed, in September.
  • Briefing Calls: We’re considering topics such as Online Pharmacy Regulations, Consumer Protection Regulations in Ecommerce, Regulation of AI, etc.

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us here. If you want us to help organise an event for your organisation, please contact Harneet at harneet@medianama.com.

If you want to give us feedback on how we did, have any suggestions, or want more information about any of our events, please reach out to us at biz@medianama.com

MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Salesforce, Google and Mozilla. Internet Freedom Foundation, and our community partners, the Centre for Internet and Society and Alliance of Digital India Foundation.

Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.



