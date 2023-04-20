What's the news: The Department of Consumer Affairs suggested the formation of a self-regulatory organization for influencer marketing companies and a creator or influencer recognition program on April 19th, 2023, said a government press release. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, made this suggestion during a round table discussion with influencers, content creators and their agencies on the recently released ‘Endorsements Know-hows!’ guidelines in Mumbai. The government asked attendees to provide feedback on the guidelines and their implementation. Why this matters: Influencers and content creators on social media have become influential elements for digital advertising. So much so, that even the government talked about the industry’s influence on India’s GDP during the discussion. Further, Manisha Kapoor, CEO of the Advertising Standards Council of India, told MediaNama in an earlier interview that influencers welcome guidelines that will direct them on how to interact with brands and better inform their followers. At the same time, the guidelines as they are now can put more burden on specific people like ‘health influencers.’ In this respect, discussions like these can help bring industry concerns before the government. Platforms should take responsibility for advertising: During the discussion, Kapoor, who was present at the event, said that digital platforms should take responsibility for advertising and the structuring of influencers. She also proposed “the development of a model draft agreement between influencers and brands and urged platforms to incorporate guidelines for misleading ads in their community guidelines,” as per the press release. Meanwhile, industry folks…
News
India’s Consumer Affairs Department Proposes A Self-regulatory Body for Influencer Marketing Companies
The suggestion was made during a round table discussion with influencers on the recently released ‘Endorsements Know-hows!’ guidelines
Latest Headlines
- India’s Consumer Affairs Department Proposes A Self-regulatory Body for Influencer Marketing Companies April 20, 2023
- Gaming Co WinZO Challenges Google’s “Unauthorized Use” of Trademarks at Delhi HC April 20, 2023
- Online Abuse Won’t Stop Because Companies Stop Looking: Task Force Highlights Impact of E2E Encryption on Child Safety April 20, 2023
- Google offers alternative billing choice to UK app developers in bid to settle antitrust probe April 20, 2023
- Video: Briefing Call on Impact Of Online Gaming Rules + Fact-check Amendment April 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login