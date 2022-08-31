wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Australian regulator asks platforms to explain how they are tackling child sexual abuse material

Published

What’s the news: Australia’s newly establsihed eSafety Commissioner on August 30 issued legal notices to Apple, Meta (and WhatsApp), Microsoft (and Skype), Snap and Omegle asking them to explain the measures they are taking to tackle the proliferation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on their platforms and services.

“Some of the most harmful material online today involves the sexual exploitation of children and, frighteningly, this activity is no longer confined to hidden corners of the dark web but is prevalent on the mainstream platforms we and our children use every day. As more companies move towards encrypted messaging services and deploy features like livestreaming, the fear is that this horrific material will spread unchecked on these platforms. Child sexual exploitation material that is reported now is just the tip of the iceberg – online child sexual abuse that isn’t being detected and remediated continues to be a huge concern.” — eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant

Why does this matter: There is universal consensus that CSAM needs to stay off platforms but there is no consensus on how companies should go about it because there are privacy and wrongful identification concerns among others. It will be interesting to see the different approaches that various tech platforms are currently taking and whether or not they are doing enough.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

Why now: “We have seen a surge in reports about this horrific material since the start of the pandemic, as technology was weaponised to abuse children. The harm experienced by victim-survivors is perpetuated when platforms and services fail to detect and remove the content,” the commissioner said.  “We know there are proven tools available to stop this horrific material being identified and recirculated, but many tech companies publish insufficient information about where or how these tools operate, and too often claim that certain safety measures are not technically feasible. Industry must be upfront on the steps they are taking, so that we can get the full picture of online harms occurring and collectively focus on the real challenges before all of us,” the commissioner added. The notices have been sent under the Australian Government’s new Basic Online Safety Expectations, which took effect in January this year.

Some notable platforms missing: Interestingly, some major platforms like Google (YouTube) and Twitter, and TikTok are missing from the list of platforms who have been sent notices. The regulator, however, noted that it will issue notices to more platforms in due course.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How big is the problem of CSAM: “The spread of child sexual exploitation material online is a global scourge; last year 29.1 million reports were made to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children,” eSafety noted. “Key safety risks for child sexual exploitation and abuse include the ability for adults to contact children on a platform, as well as features such as livestreaming, anonymity, and end-to-end encryption. This has lent itself to range of proliferating harms against children including online grooming, sexual extortion and coerced, self-produced child sexual exploitation material,” the regulator added.

Penalty for non-response: Companies who do not respond to notices within 28 days could face financial penalties of up to $555,000 a day.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ