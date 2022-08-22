What’s the news: Two sets of parents in the United States had to pay a hefty price for their concerns towards their children’s health. On August 21, The New York Times (NYT) reported that Google disabled accounts of two fathers for taking naked photos of their toddlers for medical reasons. Although police investigations showed that both sets of parents were only interested in showing the photos to their respective doctors, the instances highlight how Google’s child abuse prevention technology isn’t an exact science. As per the report, Mark, father of the toddler in San Francisco, noticed his son’s swollen penis and shared photos of the same with his wife, who then sent it to the doctor for a diagnosis. Following the diagnosis, Mark’s son recovered but the father had his Google account disabled for “child sexual abuse and exploitation.” Mark…
Google disables two accounts for wrongly assumed child sexual abuse photos: what this means
Two cases in the U.S. of Google disabling accounts and flagging potential child sexual abuse in personal devices prompts many questions
