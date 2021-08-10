Apple says it will not allow governments to use its CSAM detection system for other images, but assurance doesn’t go far enough

While Apple has said that it has previously refused government demands that degrade the privacy of users, the company’s track record in China indicates the contrary.

Apple will refuse demands from governments to use its child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection system for non-CSAM images, the company said in a supporting document released this week.

Why it matters? Last Thursday, Apple announced a controversial plan to proactively scan iPhone users’ photos uploaded to iCloud for known CSAM and alert law enforcement agencies if a user’s iCloud Photos library contains high-levels of CSAM content. Apple’s plans came under heavy criticism from privacy advocates with many arguing that governments can ask Apple to use this same technology to censor other kinds of content, including suppressing voices that are critical of the government. Apple’s response that it will not allow this to happen offers some assurance but doesn’t go far enough to guarantee the same.

“This is an Apple built and operated surveillance system that could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control. Countries where iPhones are sold will have different definitions on what is acceptable.” — WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart

What exactly did Apple say?

Could governments force Apple to add non-CSAM images to the hash list?

“Apple will refuse any such demands. Apple’s CSAM detection capability is built solely to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos that have been identified by experts at NCMEC [National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] and other child safety groups. We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands. We will continue to refuse them in the future. Let us be clear, this technology is limited to detecting CSAM stored in iCloud and we will not accede to any government’s request to expand it. Furthermore, Apple conducts human review before making a report to NCMEC. In a case where the system flags photos that do not match known CSAM images, the account would not be disabled and no report would be filed to NCMEC.” — Apple