Instagram testing new age verification mechanisms that don’t involve IDs

What’s the news: Instagram is testing new options for people to verify their age without them having to provide an ID, Meta said in a blog post published on June 23. Users in the US can now either submit a video selfie that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to confirm their age or have friends vouch for them.

Why is this important: Age verification on social media platforms is crucial to ensure children do not access platforms not meant for them and inappropriate content does not reach teens who are allowed on the platform. The most common way to verify age has been government-issued IDs. This, however, comes with privacy concerns because 1) it allows platforms to collect IDs of children, which is an additional data point, and 2) it prevents anonymity, which some users might prefer. Since Instagram’s new options do not involve IDs, it could serve as a model for other platforms to follow.

“Understanding someone’s age online is a complex, industry-wide challenge. We want to work with others in our industry, and with governments, to set clear standards for age verification online. Many people, such as teens, don’t always have access to the forms of ID that make age verification clear and simple. […] In the absence of industry standards or regulation on how to effectively verify age online, we’ve invested in a combination of technologies that are more equitable, provide more options to verify age and that protect the privacy of people using our technologies.” – Meta

Why is age verification required on Instagram: Users have to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram and if someone is a teen (13-17), Instagram aims to provide them with age-appropriate experiences like defaulting them into private accounts, preventing unwanted contact from adults they don’t know, and limiting the options advertisers have to reach them with ads. To do this, starting in 2021, Instagram made it mandatory for users to specify their date of birth and used AI-based tools to determine if users are lying about their age. In case there was suspicion, users were asked to verify their age. Additionally, Instagram also requires age verification when someone attempts to edit their date of birth on the platform from under the age of 18 to 18 or over.

What are the two new age verification options available: In addition to uploading their ID, users can now use the following options:

Video selfie: Users can upload a video selfie, which Instagram shares with an identity verification company called Yoti. Yoti’s technology estimates age based on facial features and shares that estimate with Instagram. “Meta and Yoti then delete the image. The technology cannot recognize your identity – just your age,” the company said. Social vouching: This option allows the user to ask three mutual followers to confirm how old the user is. The person vouching must be at least 18 years old, must not be vouching for anyone else at that time and will need to meet other safeguards Instagram has in place.

But doesn’t Yoti’s technology seem privacy-invasive: “Yoti notes that it trains its dataset on anonymous images of diverse people from around the world who have transparently allowed Yoti to use their data and who can ask Yoti to delete their data at any time. For people under the age of 13, Yoti collected data using specific data collection exercises where parents or guardians have given explicit consent,” Meta said to address any possible privacy concerns around Yoti.

India’s Data Protection Bill and age verification: According to India’s proposed privacy legalisation, the Data Protection Bill 2021, platforms can process a child’s personal data only after verifying their age and obtaining the consent of their parent or guardian. Platforms are further barred from carrying out certain activities using data of users under the age of 18. The Bill, however, does not suggest any age verification mechanisms. Speaking at MediaNama’s Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill event held in January, Uthara Ganesh, Head of Public Policy at Snap India pointed out that this has privacy ramifications because there will be mass collection and retention of these IDs, and suggested that some other options like AI-based tools be used. Instagram’s new options appear to show promise in this context.

