wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Total data consumption in India declined by 31.72% as of December: TRAI

Despite the drop in aggregate data consumption, the internet consumer base has seen an increase, going from 918.19 million between July and September 2023, to 936.16 million as of December 2023.

Published

The total data consumption in India stood at 50,00,047 GB between October and December 2023, according to the latest performance indicator data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This marks a 31.72% decrease in data consumption from the previous quarter, where 73,23,038 GB of data was consumed. TRAI has added a disclaimer with the data, specifying that the public sector telecom company RailTel Corporation of India, has streamlined its subscriber evaluation method, which could potentially be the reason behind this sudden decline.

Despite the drop in aggregate data consumption, the internet consumer base has seen an increase, going from 918.19 million between July and September 2023, to 936.16 million as of December 2023. Of the total internet base, 95.78% of internet subscribers are using mobile devices for internet access. Fixed wireless internet access (Wi-Fi) and wired internet access make up 0.10% and 4.12% of the subscriber base. Average wireless data consumption in the country has seen an increase from the previous quarter, going from 19.08 GB per month to 19.47 GB per month.

Important observations from the quarterly data:

Continued increase in wireless data usage:

Just like the previous quarter, wireless data usage rose in the October-December quarter as well, going from 47,629 PB as of September to 49,543 PB in December. The rise in wireless data consumption is marked by a decline in average revenue realization per GB of wireless data consumed, with revenue realization dropping from Rs. 9.22 to Rs.9.13 this quarter.

5G’s contribution to wireless data consumption has been steadily increasing over the past several quarters. Total wireless 5G data consumed this quarter stood at 6239 PB which is 12.59% of the total wireless data consumption. The rise in 5G data consumption has followed the decline of 2G and 3G, which, as of December, only make up 0.09% and 0.65% of the total data consumed respectively. [for context: 1 PB= 10,00,000 GB]

                                                         Source: TRAI performance indicator data, December 2023

A rise in average revenue per wireless user:

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless services rose from Rs. 149.66 in September to Rs. 152. 55 in December. On a year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless services rose by 8.09% between October and December 2023. Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs.148 in September 2023 to Rs.149.56 in December 2023 and Postpaid ARPU per month also increased from Rs.167.93 in September to Rs.189.08 in December.

It is important to mention here that the data usage’s contribution to ARPU has drastically dropped between the previous quarter and this one. While data usage made up Rs. 133.73 of the ARPU (excluding sales tax) as of September, as of December it only made up Rs. 1.29 of the ARPU. For the period between October and December, SMS was the biggest contributor to ARPU, making up Rs. 137.34 of it.

                                                              Source: TRAI performance indicator data, December 2023

Telecom service areas with the highest and lowest internet connections:

Maharashtra has the most internet connections in India, with 79.14 million internet subscribers, followed by Uttar Pradesh (East) at 74.36 million connections. In contrast, the telecom service area with the lowest number of internet connections is Himachal Pradesh, with 6.49 million connections. Jammu and Kashmir is the service area with the second lowest connections at 9.88 million internet subscribers.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Microsoft announces new Small Language Model

As opposed to Large Language Models, Small Language Models are best suited to perform simple tasks and can also be easily fine-tuned to meet...

12 seconds ago

News

Stakeholders seek a five month extension For Submission Of Comments On Draft Digital Competition Bill

The current deadline is insufficient to make a nuanced submission, “considering the technical complexity of the subject matter, cross-cutting impact of the Bill and...

1 hour ago

News

Total data consumption in India declined by 31.72% as of December: TRAI

Despite the drop in aggregate data consumption, the internet consumer base has seen an increase, going from 918.19 million between July and September 2023,...

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ