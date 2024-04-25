Total data consumption in India declined by 31.72% as of December: TRAI

The total data consumption in India stood at 50,00,047 GB between October and December 2023, according to the latest performance indicator data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This marks a 31.72% decrease in data consumption from the previous quarter, where 73,23,038 GB of data was consumed. TRAI has added a disclaimer with the data, specifying that the public sector telecom company RailTel Corporation of India, has streamlined its subscriber evaluation method, which could potentially be the reason behind this sudden decline.

Despite the drop in aggregate data consumption, the internet consumer base has seen an increase, going from 918.19 million between July and September 2023, to 936.16 million as of December 2023. Of the total internet base, 95.78% of internet subscribers are using mobile devices for internet access. Fixed wireless internet access (Wi-Fi) and wired internet access make up 0.10% and 4.12% of the subscriber base. Average wireless data consumption in the country has seen an increase from the previous quarter, going from 19.08 GB per month to 19.47 GB per month.

Important observations from the quarterly data:

Continued increase in wireless data usage:

Just like the previous quarter, wireless data usage rose in the October-December quarter as well, going from 47,629 PB as of September to 49,543 PB in December. The rise in wireless data consumption is marked by a decline in average revenue realization per GB of wireless data consumed, with revenue realization dropping from Rs. 9.22 to Rs.9.13 this quarter.

5G’s contribution to wireless data consumption has been steadily increasing over the past several quarters. Total wireless 5G data consumed this quarter stood at 6239 PB which is 12.59% of the total wireless data consumption. The rise in 5G data consumption has followed the decline of 2G and 3G, which, as of December, only make up 0.09% and 0.65% of the total data consumed respectively. [for context: 1 PB= 10,00,000 GB]

Source: TRAI performance indicator data, December 2023

A rise in average revenue per wireless user:

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless services rose from Rs. 149.66 in September to Rs. 152. 55 in December. On a year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless services rose by 8.09% between October and December 2023. Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs.148 in September 2023 to Rs.149.56 in December 2023 and Postpaid ARPU per month also increased from Rs.167.93 in September to Rs.189.08 in December.

It is important to mention here that the data usage’s contribution to ARPU has drastically dropped between the previous quarter and this one. While data usage made up Rs. 133.73 of the ARPU (excluding sales tax) as of September, as of December it only made up Rs. 1.29 of the ARPU. For the period between October and December, SMS was the biggest contributor to ARPU, making up Rs. 137.34 of it.

Source: TRAI performance indicator data, December 2023

Telecom service areas with the highest and lowest internet connections:

Maharashtra has the most internet connections in India, with 79.14 million internet subscribers, followed by Uttar Pradesh (East) at 74.36 million connections. In contrast, the telecom service area with the lowest number of internet connections is Himachal Pradesh, with 6.49 million connections. Jammu and Kashmir is the service area with the second lowest connections at 9.88 million internet subscribers.

