Earnings call: Reliance Jio saw 250% rise in data traffic in the past three years

Reliance Jio has seen a 250% increase in annual data traffic in the past three years, Jio Infocomm’s President Kiran Thomas said during Reliance Industries Limited’s earnings call . He attributed the rise in data traffic to increased 5G adoption as well as the growing penetration of home broadband, both JioFiber and JioAirFiber. As of the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4FY24, ending on March 31, 2024), the company’s data usage per user per month stood at 28.7 GB.

Just like the previous quarter, the company emphasized the fact that the average revenue per user (ARPU) it generates, does not include 5G services. “We are not charging customers separately for the 5G data offering that we are giving them today, which pretty much means that 30% of the network data today or network usage is being given free of cost,” Head of Strategy Reliance Jio Anshuman Thakur said. The company is notably entering into partnership with premium smartphones. “Because the true power of a smartphone is showcased by our 5G network and the other way around,” Thomas mentioned explaining the reasoning behind said partnerships.

As highlighted during their earnings report , the company’s subscriber base stood at 481.8 million this quarter. “That’s a healthy addition of 10.9 million for this quarter at a time when most of the other operators are either losing subscribers or just about maintaining their current base,” Thakur explained.

Market segments that Jio is targeting:

Thomas mentioned four market segments that Jio Platform Services is looking to provide software solutions to— hotels, small businesses, schools/colleges and hospitals. “So, for example, if you take hotels, in addition to connectivity and Wi-Fi, we are offering an entire hotel management solution which also bundles in entertainment for the guests who are

coming to those hotels,” Thomas explained. For manufacturers, Jio Platforms is working on surveillance and security solutions. On the other hand, for hospitals and schools/colleges, it is providing them with management solutions.

How are Reliance’s e-commerce businesses performing?

Reliance Retail, which houses Reliance’s e-commerce businesses, earned a revenue of Rs. 76,627 crore this quarter. The digital segments of the business contributed 18% of the revenue to Reliance Retail during FY2024.

Focus on premium brands: The company sees that its customers are focused on premiumization. “Premium brands and premium products are doing better than their peers on the value side. In the premium, in our partner brands business, we had a 20% growth during the year,” Reliance Retail’s CFO Dinesh Taluja explained. He mentioned that Ajio Luxe, the luxury part of Ajio, is doing well but continues to be small compared to the overall size of the platform. Taluja said that the company continues to increase the product options on Ajio Luxe; the number of options available in the luxury segment has grown by 44% year on year.

JioMart sees a rise in average order value and product options: Average order value (AOV) on JioMart grew by 30% on a year-on-year basis, there was also a 37% increase in the number of units sold per order. "While a lot of our selection is driven by 1P [first-party products which means JioMart's own products], given the wide breadth of categories that we are present in, whether it is electronics, whether it is grocery, whether it is fashion, but to fill the increased assortment and provide customers with a wide variety of choices, we are also bringing 3P [third party products] onto the platform," Taluja said. JioMart has seen a 94% year-on-year increase in the number of sellers on its platform and the third-party products available on the platform have increased by 32% year-on-year.

