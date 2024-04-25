wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Earnings call: Reliance Jio saw 250% rise in data traffic in the past three years

With regard to JioMart, the company disclosed that the platform has seen the Average Order Value grow by 30% on a year-on-year basis and number of sellers increase by 94% year-on-year .

Published

Reliance Jio has seen a 250% increase in annual data traffic in the past three years, Jio Infocomm’s President Kiran Thomas said during Reliance Industries Limited’s earnings call. He attributed the rise in data traffic to increased 5G adoption as well as the growing penetration of home broadband, both JioFiber and JioAirFiber. As of the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4FY24, ending on March 31, 2024), the company’s data usage per user per month stood at 28.7 GB.

Just like the previous quarter, the company emphasized the fact that the average revenue per user (ARPU) it generates, does not include 5G services. “We are not charging customers separately for the 5G data offering that we are giving them today, which pretty much means that 30% of the network data today or network usage is being given free of cost,” Head of Strategy Reliance Jio Anshuman Thakur said. The company is notably entering into partnership with premium smartphones. “Because the true power of a smartphone is showcased by our 5G network and the other way around,” Thomas mentioned explaining the reasoning behind said partnerships.

As highlighted during their earnings report, the company’s subscriber base stood at 481.8 million this quarter. “That’s a healthy addition of 10.9 million for this quarter at a time when most of the other operators are either losing subscribers or just about maintaining their current base,” Thakur explained.

Market segments that Jio is targeting:

Thomas mentioned four market segments that Jio Platform Services is looking to provide software solutions to— hotels, small businesses, schools/colleges and hospitals. “So, for example, if you take hotels, in addition to connectivity and Wi-Fi, we are offering an entire hotel management solution which also bundles in entertainment for the guests who are
coming to those hotels,” Thomas explained. For manufacturers, Jio Platforms is working on surveillance and security solutions. On the other hand, for hospitals and schools/colleges, it is providing them with management solutions.

How are Reliance’s e-commerce businesses performing?

Reliance Retail, which houses Reliance’s e-commerce businesses, earned a revenue of Rs. 76,627 crore this quarter. The digital segments of the business contributed 18% of the revenue to Reliance Retail during FY2024.

  • Focus on premium brands: The company sees that its customers are focused on premiumization. “Premium brands and premium products are doing better than their peers on the value side. In the premium, in our partner brands business, we had a 20% growth during the year,” Reliance Retail’s CFO Dinesh Taluja explained. He mentioned that Ajio Luxe, the luxury part of Ajio, is doing well but continues to be small compared to the overall size of the platform. Taluja said that the company continues to increase the product options on Ajio Luxe; the number of options available in the luxury segment has grown by 44% year on year.
  • JioMart sees a rise in average order value and product options: Average order value (AOV) on JioMart grew by 30% on a year-on-year basis, there was also a 37% increase in the number of units sold per order. “While a lot of our selection is driven by 1P [first-party products which means JioMart’s own products], given the wide breadth of categories that we are present in, whether it is electronics, whether it is grocery, whether it is fashion, but to fill the increased assortment and provide customers with a wide variety of choices, we are also bringing 3P [third party products] onto the platform,” Taluja said. JioMart has seen a 94% year-on-year increase in the number of sellers on its platform and the third-party products available on the platform have increased by 32% year-on-year.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Earnings call: Reliance Jio saw 250% rise in data traffic in the past three years

With regard to JioMart, the company disclosed that the platform has seen the Average Order Value grow by 30% on a year-on-year basis and...

42 mins ago

News

Grindr Sued in UK For Sharing HIV Status of Users With Advertising Agencies

The lawsuit was filed by law firm Austen Hays in London’s High Court and accuses the dating app of misusing the information of thousands...

58 mins ago

News

RazorPay Launches UPI Infrastructure In Collaboration With Airtel Payments Bank

According to RazorPay, UPI Switch is able to solve a lot of the currently faced by currently existing UPI infrastructure, as well as added...

19 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ