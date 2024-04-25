Stakeholders seek a five month extension For Submission Of Comments On Draft Digital Competition Bill

On April 21, the Broadband India Forum, Internet Freedom Foundation, and 19 other organizations, and 26 individuals submitted a joint letter to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, seeking a five-month extension (till at least 15 October 2024) to provide comments on the draft Digital Competition Bill. Addressed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the letter argues that the current deadline to submit comments, which is May 15, 2024, is insufficient to make a nuanced submission, “considering the technical complexity of the subject matter, cross-cutting impact of the Bill and regulatory overlaps.”

Released for public consultation in March, the draft Digital Competition Bill targets large digital platforms with specific obligations to curb anti-competitive conduct. Large digital platforms (called Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises or SSDEs under the bill) are prohibited from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services under the bill. The key change brought about by the bill is that it sets up ex-ante regulation which means that it prevents anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework where the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct.

Key points made in the letter:

The letter argues that the Digital Competition Bill would impact various sectors of the digital economy, like user experience, data protection, supply chain, and business costs for micro, small, and medium enterprises. Further, it is also likely to impact the digital domains, owing to “their inextricable relationship with digital counterparts.” As such, the bill will have an impact on jobs and income generation opportunities created across sectors. Given the bill’s impact, it requires a “robust, in-depth and evidence-based examination and public consultation process, which consequently requires more time for stakeholders to comment.”

An extension would allow stakeholders to:

Conduct research on the impact of the law on the digital economy

Involve small businesses’ consumers, gig workers and other stakeholders in this development’s discourse and analysis, to ensure their inputs are effectively reflected in the law

Study the policy and regulatory overlaps of the bill

Study the impact of ex-ante regulations across the world

Note: MediaNama was one of the organizations that signed the letter.

