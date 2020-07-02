Days after the Indian government  decided to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese companies, a majority of them have now been taken down from Apple and Google’s respective stores. A total of 54 apps were taken down from the Google Play Store, while  including Shareit, Kwai, and Club Factory. Four apps — Likee, Bigo Live, Viva Video, Vigo Video  — were also take down, but their “lite version” was still available. An app called YouCam Makeup was yet to be taken down at the time of publication. While the Cam Scanner app was removed from the Play Store, its license worth Rs 130 could still be bought from the store.

“While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Bytedance owned apps — TikTok, Helo, and Vigo Video — had vanished from both the app stores on Tuesday itself.

Not all the 59 banned apps had an iOS version. From the apps that were present on Apple’s App Store, 4 apps — Clash of Kings, Xender, Vault, and We Meet were still available. QQ Player was available on the Mac App Store. While Kwai wasn’t available, an app with the same icon and developer as Kwai’s was also available, although, all the information for this app was in Mandarin.

Availability status of the banned apps on Google and Apple’s app stores (at the time of publication):

App Google Apple
TikTok Down Down
Shareit Down Down
Kwai Down Similar app with text in Mandarin available
UC Browser Down Down
Baidu map Down Down
Shein Down Down
Clash of Kings Down Available
DU battery saver Up Wasn’t available
Helo Down Down
Likee Down (Lite version available) Down
YouCam makeup Available Down
Mi Community Down Wasn’t available earlier
CM Growers Not Sure Not sure
Virus Cleaner Down Down
APUS Browser Down Down
ROMWE Down Down
Club Factory Down Down
Newsdog Down Down
Beutry Plus Down Down
WeChat Down Down
UC News Down Down
QQ Mail Down Down
Weibo Down Down
Xender Down Available
QQ Music Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
QQ Newsfeed Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
Bigo Live Down (Lite version available) Down
SelfieCity Down Down
Mail Master Down Down
Parallel Space Down Down
Mi Video Call – Xiaomi Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
WeSync Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
ES File Explorer Down Wasn’t available on iOS
Viva Video – QU Video Inc Down (Lite version available) Down
Meitu Down Down
Vigo Video Down (Lite version available) Down
New Video Status Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
DU Recorder Down Down
Vault- Hide Down Available
Cache Cleaner DU App studio Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
DU Cleaner Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
DU Browser Down Down
Hago Play With New Friends Down Down
Cam Scanner Down (License available) Down
Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
Wonder Camera Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
Photo Wonder Down Down
QQ Player Down Available on Mac App Store
We Meet Down Available
Sweet Selfie Down Down
Baidu Translate Down Down
Vmate Down Down
QQ International Down Down
QQ Security Center Down Wasn’t available on iOS
QQ Launcher Down Wasn’t available on iOS
U Video Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store
V fly Status Video Down Down
Mobile Legends Down Down
DU Privacy Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store

 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology late Monday night had decided to block 59 apps, all from Chinese companies — including TikTok, Shein, Clash of Kings, Shareit — based on information that these apps were “engaged in activities which [are] prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The blocking order has been issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ban had come amid heightened tensions between India and China.

