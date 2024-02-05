wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

OneWeb in Talks with Indian Defense and Ministries to Present Satcom Use Cases: Report

The company is set to showcase use cases that can be adapted to offer satellite-based broadband services “in far flung and deep areas.”

Published

Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb is planning to showcase the various uses of satellite-based broadband services to Indian defense forces, and Ministries of Health and Education, according to a report by The Economic Times. The company is set to showcase use cases that can be adapted to offer such services “in far flung and deep areas,” the report said. The company is also expecting spectrum allocation soon, and once that happens, it will get its services up and running.

In November last year, OneWeb received approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), to launch Eutelsat, OneWeb’s commercial satellite broadband service, in India. Before that, it had also received approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), making it the first company to have all the necessary approvals to operate satcom services in India. OneWeb has also received in-principle approval to establish and operate two gateways (a ground station that transmits data to/from the satellite to the local area network) in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

OneWeb’s position on spectrum allocation:

OneWeb and Bharti Airtel had both advocated for administrative allocation of satellite spectrum. OneWeb had further suggested that the allocation should be on a non-exclusive basis with multiple satellite operators sharing spectrum. It said that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) also recommends this approach and widely adopted it internationally. It ensures stability and confidence for satellite operators and for the satellite industry to thrive.

Much to OneWeb’s relief the Telecommunication Act, 2023 allowed for administrative allocation. The act also allows the central government to assign a particular part of a spectrum that has already been assigned to an entity (known as the primary assignee) to one or more additional entities (secondary entities). This provision could make it possible for satcom operators to use spectrum on a shared basis.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ