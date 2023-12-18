Unpacking the Key Highlights of the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 Tabled in Lok Sabha

Based on a recommendation by the President under Article 117 (1) of the Indian constitution, the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill was reportedly cleared by the Union Cabinet in August 2023, but the approved draft had not been made public. The telecom bill was first released and put up for consultation in 2022 and repeals the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act,1950. Interestingly, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) did not release the stakeholder comments it received on the bill, making it unclear how many of those comments have found their way into the bill. The tabling of this bill was unexpected, with reports previously stating that the government planned to “conduct deeper inter-ministerial discussions on some of the issues,” under the bill and did intend to table it in the winter session of the Parliament.

Member of Parliament (MP) Ritesh Pandey argued againneyst the introduction of the Telecommunication Bill as a money bill, stating that this would keep it outside the scrutiny of the Rajya Sabha. He requested that the bill should be released as an ordinary bill.

Definition of telecom services:

The current draft of the bill defines telecommunication as the “transmission, emission or reception of any messages, by wire, radio, optical or other electro-magnetic systems, whether or not such messages have been subjected to rearrangement, computation or other processes by any means in the course of their transmission, emission or reception.” Telecommunication services, have been defined as any service for telecommunication and include electronic mail, voice mail, data services, audio tax services, video tax services, radio paging and cellular mobile telephone services. It further defines a message as “any sign, signal, writing, text, image, sound, video, data stream, intelligence or information sent through telecommunication.”

All of this brings messaging apps (like WhatsApp and Telegram), email services (like Gmail), and cloud services under the scope of telecom regulation.

Authorization for telecommunication services:

The bill requires online communication services to seek government authorization to carry out their operations in India, subject to such terms and conditions (including fees and charges) as may be prescribed. The previous draft of the bill required online services to obtain a license for their operations, just like telecom companies are currently expected to. Including online services like WhatsApp and Telegram under the same regulation as telcos equate the services provided by two following along with the idea of “same service, same rules” that telecom companies have previously argued for.

While the term licensing has been replaced by authorization, in practice, both licensing and authorization imply the same: you need permission from the government to operate an online service in India. This inclusion has taken place despite multiple stakeholders like CUTS Centre for Consumer Action, Research & Training stating that online platforms are not substitutes for telecom companies because they differ on an operational and functional level. Telcos can acquire the spectrum, and build network infrastructure, while online platforms cannot. As such, equating them to each other, CUTS had said, would lead to overregulation.

Permission to carry out mergers/demergers: Authorized entities can undertake mergers, demergers or acquisitions subject to any law in force at the time of such restructuring. The authorized entity emerging from such restructuring must comply with the terms and conditions applicable to the original entity and any other terms and conditions that may be prescribed by the government.

Biometric identification for telecom service users: The government can notify certain telecom services that have to identify the person they are providing their services to through the use of any verifiable biometric-based identification as may be prescribed.

Interception of messages:

The bill says that the government can notify standards for encryption and also empowers the government to intercept or detain any message or class of messages to and from a person in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, or for preventing incitement to the commission of any offense.

With encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp being included under this bill, companies might have to weaken encryption. Speaking about this provision in the bill, MP Ritesh Pandey mentioned that it violates people’s right to privacy based on the Puttyswamy Judgement. Pandey said that the leakage of encrypted data is wrong and as such, the bill should be sent to a parliamentary committee before it is tabled.

Changes to spectrum allocation:

The bill allows the government to assign a particular part of a spectrum that has already been assigned to an entity, known as the primary assignee, to one or more additional entities, known as the secondary assignees. The secondary assignment can only happen in situations where it does not cause harmful interference in the use of the relevant part of the spectrum by the primary assignee and is subject to the terms and conditions that may be prescribed.

It also says that certain satellite-based services like Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellites, National Long Distance and International Long Distance, Mobile Satellite Service in L and S bands would be provided spectrum via administrative allocation. This falls in line with the requests made by satellite communication projects like Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Space X and Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb which had been urging for administrative allocation in their responses to a consultation carried out by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Emergency powers of the government:

In case of any public emergency, including disaster management, or in the interest of public safety, the central government the state government, or any officer authorized by the central/ state government if satisfied that it is necessary or expedient to do so, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, or for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence can—

(a) take temporary possession of any telecommunication service or telecommunication network from an authorized entity; or

(b) provide for an appropriate mechanism to ensure that messages of a user or group of users authorized for response and recovery during a public emergency are routed on priority.

(c) direct that any telecommunication service or class of telecommunication services to or from any person or class of persons, to and from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network, shall be suspended.

Press messages, intended to be published in India, of correspondents accredited to the Central Government or a State Government shall not be intercepted or detained unless their transmission has been detained by the government.

The redundancy of the TRAI consultation:

The authorization regime for online communication services was also discussed during the consultation carried out by the TRAI in July this year. This consultation addressed a back-dated reference by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) from 2022 which asked TRAI to reconsider the lack of regulation for messaging and calling applications and also asked it to recommend a policy for the selective banning of online communication services during periods of unrest/crisis that are likely to be used by terrorists/anti-national elements.

There is yet to be any outcome of this consultation and with the telecom bill being tabled in Lok Sabha, one is left to wonder: what was the point of this consultation if its findings were not going to be considered by the DoT?

Changes to the Universal Services Obligation Fund:

The Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) has been renamed Digital Bharat Nidhi under the bill. “Any sums of money attributable to the Digital Bharat Nidhi that is paid pursuant to an authorization under section 3, shall be credited to the Digital Bharat Nidhi,” the bill reads. This implies that online services would also be required to contribute to the Digital Bharat Nidhi. Funds collected by the Digital Bharat Nidhi will first be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India, and the Central Government may, if Parliament by appropriation made by law in this behalf so provides, credit such proceeds to the Digital Bharat Nidhi from time to time to be used for —

promoting access to and delivery of telecommunication services in underserved rural, remote and urban areas;

supporting research and development of telecommunication services, technologies, and products;

supporting pilot projects, consultancy assistance and advisory support towards provision of service under clause ( a ) of this section;

) of this section; supporting the introduction of telecommunication services, technologies, and products.

This idea was floated during the TRAI consultation as well, with both telcos and researchers V Sridhar (IIIT-Bangalore), Rohit Prasad (Management Development Institute), and Mansi Kedia, (ICRIER, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations) suggesting that online platforms should pay the USOF levy.

User protection measures

On curbing spam: The government can prescribe measures for protecting users from messages advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunities, employment opportunities, or investment opportunities. These measures can include—

Obtaining prior consent of users for receiving such messages

Preparation and maintenance of “Do Not Disturb” registers (one or more) to ensure that users do not receive such messages without their prior consent.

A mechanism for users to report malware or any messages that don’t obtain their consent.

Restricting impersonation of others: The bill says that no user of a telecommunication service should furnish any false particulars, suppress any material information, or impersonate another person while establishing his identity for available telecom services. They must also not fail to share the information required under this act.

Dispute resolution mechanisms: The government may establish or approve one or more online dispute resolution mechanisms for the resolution of disputes between users and telecommunication services. Every authorized entity providing telecom services must participate in the dispute resolution mechanism and must comply with such terms and conditions of participation in such mechanism as may be prescribed.

Appointment of TRAI chairperson:

The bill amends the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997. It changes Section 4 (appointment of TRAI Chairperson and other members) and says that the chairperson must have at least thirty years of professional experience and must have served as a member of the board of directors or a chief executive of a company in specified in this section of the TRAI Act. Under section 4, the TRAI chairperson must have professional experience in telecommunication, industry, finance, law, accountancy, management, or consumer affairs.

Similarly, it also changes the criteria for the appointment of TRAI members stating that a member must have at least twenty-five years of professional experience and has served as a member of the board of directors or chief executive of a company specified under section 4. This tells us that the TRAI chairperson and members may now be appointed from the private sector.

What is absent from the bill?

Incidental messaging services: During the TRAI consultation, telecom companies had sub-divided online communication services into two categories those whose primary function was messaging (like WhatsApp) and those where messaging was an incidental feature (like Paytm). However, such a classification remains absent from the Telecom Bill. While some, like Airtel, had said that all online services should be included under the scope of licensing, others like Jio had suggested that those services that do not have communication as their main feature should be regulated by respective domain regulators.

Thresholds for regulation: A concern frequently stated during the TRAI consultation was that regulating online services under the same rules as telcos would stifle innovation and raise barriers to entry for startups and independent apps. Despite that, no thresholds have been set for how big an online platform needs to be before it would fall under the scope of regulation. However, it does say that the government can exempt telecommunication services from authorization if it thinks that such an exemption is in the public interest.

Note: The story was updated at 5:29 PM on December 18, 2023 to add more details.

