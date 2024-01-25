6 Concerns Raised by NGOs On the UN Draft Treaty On Preventing International Cybercrime

Yesterday, 20 NGOs participating in the ongoing United Nations talks on developing an international cybercrime prevention treaty issued a joint statement calling for the latest draft treaty to be rejected due to insufficient human rights safeguards. “We believe that if the text of the Convention is approved in its current form, the risk of abuses and human rights violations will increase exponentially and leave us with a less secure internet,” the statement signed by the likes of Access Now, Electronic Frontier Foundation, and Human Rights Watch claimed. Multiple civil society organisations also supported the statement.

The development comes just days before the final session of the United Nations Ad Hoc Committee, which has been discussing the draft treaty since 2022. The final meeting will be held from January 29th to February 9th in New York.

“As the UN Ad Hoc Committee convenes its concluding session, we call on state delegations to redouble their efforts to address these critical gaps in the current draft,” the statement added. “The final outcome of the treaty negotiation process should only be deemed acceptable if it effectively incorporates strong and meaningful safeguards to protect human rights, ensures legal clarity for fairness and due process, and fosters international cooperation under the rule of law. The proposed Convention must not serve as a validation of intrusion and surveillance practices harmful to human rights. Absent these minimum requirements, we call on state delegations to reject the draft treaty and not advance it to the UN General Assembly for adoption.”

Why does this treaty matter?: The Internet has only exaggerated the scale of cybercrime across the world. However, international cybercrimes can often be difficult to prosecute for individual countries—data protection and criminal laws differ from state to state, making international cooperation between investigating agencies a long-drawn process.

For example, India has participated in the United Nations Ad Hoc Committee proceedings too, proposing various ideas to help solve cybercrime-related investigation issues. Speaking at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference in 2022, researcher Sukanya Thapliyal explained how this works: