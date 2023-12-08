wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

RBI increases UPI and recurring transaction limits for certain categories

The Reserve Bank of India’s recent announcement saw the increase of UPI transaction limit for education and medical services to Rs 5 lakh, while the cap for recurring transactions in areas like mutual fund and insurance fee payments have been raised to Rs 1 lakh.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 8 announced the following changes in limits for UPI and recurring transactions:

UPI transaction limit is now ₹5 lakhs for medical and education services: “To encourage the use of UPI for medical and educational services, it is proposed to enhance the limit for payments to hospitals and educational institutions from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs per transaction,” the central bank noted.

The default transaction limit for UPI is ₹1 lakh except for a few categories like capital markets (broking, mutual funds, etc), credit card payment, loan re-payments, EMI, insurance, etc., where the transaction limit is ₹2 lakhs, and for UPI payments for Retail Direct Scheme and IPO subscriptions where the limit is ₹5 lakhs.

Increase in credit and debit card recurring transaction limit to ₹1 lakh for mutual fund, insurance, and credit card bill payments: 

RBI’s regulations on recurring transactions, which went into effect on October 1, 2021, require customers to set up something called an e-mandate for recurring transactions such as subscriptions, monthly bill payments, etc. via credit and debit cards.

Currently, if the recurring transaction is above Rs 15,000, users will receive a request for authentication from the bank 24 hours before the transaction is processed.

“But in categories such as subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premium and credit card bill payments, where the transaction sizes are more than ₹15,000, a need to enhance the limit has been expressed as adoption has been lagging,” the central bank observed.

Hence, the central bank has proposed to exempt the requirement of authentication for transactions up to ₹1 lakh for subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premiums and payments of credit card bills.

“The number of e-mandates registered currently stands at 8.5 crores, processing nearly ₹2800 crores of transactions per month,” the central bank added.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ